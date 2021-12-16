ISC Announces Appointment of Chief Financial Officer

REGINA, Saskatchewan, Dec. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Information Services Corporation (TSX:ISV) ("ISC" or the "Company") today announced the appointment of Robert (Bob) Antochow as the Company's Chief Financial Officer (“CFO”), effective February 1, 2022. Mr. Antochow is currently the Senior Director, Finance for ISC and will succeed Shawn Peters as CFO. As announced on October 13, 2021, Mr. Peters will assume the role of the Company's President and CEO on February 1, 2022.



Shawn Peters, President and CEO designate commented, "I am very pleased that we are able to announce Bob's appointment as CFO, effective February 1, 2022. Since joining ISC in 2015, Bob has been a key part of building an exceptional finance function within ISC. He has been a strong leader within the organization and I am looking forward to continuing to work with him in his new role, as we and the rest of the team continue to execute on our strategy."

Mr. Antochow is a Chartered Professional Accountant and a seasoned financial professional with over 20 years of progressive experience working in large publicly traded companies in Western Canada and Europe, including Viterra and Bayer CropScience, SA. In addition to his responsibilities for delivering our regular reporting requirements and leading the finance and administrative functions across the enterprise, Bob has also been responsible for the delivery of several key initiatives including the implementation of scalable enterprise financial reporting systems to support the Company's ongoing growth.

About ISC®

Headquartered in Canada, ISC is the leading provider of registry and information management services for public data and records. Throughout our history, we have delivered value to our clients by providing solutions to manage, secure and administer information through our Registry Operations, Services and Technology Solutions segments. ISC is focused on sustaining its core business while pursuing new growth opportunities. The Class A Shares of ISC trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ISV.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release includes forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws including, without limitation, statements related to anticipated corporate changes. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's plans or expectations include risks relating to retention of key employees and other risks detailed from time to time in the filings made by the Company including those detailed in ISC's Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2020 and ISC's Unaudited Condensed Consolidated interim Financial Statements and Notes and Management's Discussion and Analysis for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021, copies of which are filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

The forward-looking information in this release is made as of the date hereof and, except as required under applicable securities legislation, ISC assumes no obligation to update or revise such information to reflect new events or circumstances.

Investor Contact

Jonathan Hackshaw

Senior Director, Investor Relations & Capital Markets

Toll Free: 1-855-341-8363 in North America or 1-306-798-1137

investor.relations@isc.ca