Sportradar’s Market-leading Technology Garners Multiple Awards from SBC Across Betting and Gaming

ST GALLEN, Switzerland, Dec. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ: SRAD) ("Sportradar" or "the Company"), a leading global technology platform enabling next generation engagement in sports, and the number one provider of business-to-business solutions to the global sports betting industry, today announced recent awards.



On December 14, SBC honored Sportradar CEO Carsten Koerl as a “Leader of the Year,” recognizing his success transitioning Sportradar to a publicly traded company on NASDAQ. Over the past year, under Koerl’s leadership, the company signed five significant global rights deals across some of the most popular sports in the world including basketball, soccer, hockey, tennis and cricket. In addition, Sportradar completed a series of strategic acquisitions including Synergy Sports, InteractSport and Fresh Eight, to further accelerate the growth of its business.

SBC also recognized Betradar, a brand of Sportradar, as Platform Provider of the Year, Best Sports Data Product and Best Livestreaming Product/Supplier. Earlier, on December 2, in New York City, SBC awarded Sportradar with Best Sports Data / Live Betting Product in North America.

In addition, Koerl was included in Sports Business Journal’s annual list of The Most Influential People in Sports Business. The recognition is acknowledgement of Koerl’s role in developing technology that is propelling a rapidly expanding sports betting industry. In the U.S., sports betting is expected to grow from $1B in 2019 to $23B over the next 10 years.

About Sportradar

Sportradar is the leading global sports technology company creating immersive experiences for sports fans and bettors. Established in 2001, the company is well positioned at the intersection of the sports, media and betting industries, providing sports federations, news media, consumer platforms and sports-betting operators with a range of solutions to help grow their business. Sportradar employs more than 2,300 full time employees across 19 countries around the world. It is our commitment to excellent service, quality and reliability that makes us the trusted partner of more than 1,600 customers in over 120 countries and an official partner of the NBA, NHL, MLB, NASCAR, UEFA, FIFA, ICC, and ITF. We cover more than 750,000 events annually across 83 sports. With deep industry relationships, Sportradar is not just redefining the sports fan experience; it also safeguards the sports themselves through its Integrity Services division and advocacy for an integrity-driven environment for all involved.

To learn more about Sportradar’s products and services, please visit: https://www.sportradar.com .

