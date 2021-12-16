ISW Holdings Inc. (ISWH) Creates Ideal Scenario for Entering Crypto Mining Space

NEW YORK, Dec. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NetworkNewsAudio -- ISW Holdings Inc. (OTC: ISWH) announces the availability of a broadcast titled, “Bitcoin Volatility Makes Market, Creates Growth Opportunities.”

Every crypto miner faces the same challenge: power consumption. The banks of computers solving algorithms consume massive amounts of energy to run full bore 24/7/365, which has companies looking at every possible way to contain costs. To lend some color to the expense involved, consider that, in aggregate, the Bitcoin industry uses approximately 91 terawatt-hours of electricity annually. That’s more than the entire country of Finland.

ISW Holdings Inc. (OTC: ISWH), which is in the midst of a name change to BlockQuarry, is a Nevada-based portfolio company with primary commercial-stage operations in cryptocurrency mining. The flagship asset of ISWH is its Pod City complex that, when complete, will pair 200 megawatts (MW) of power with 56,000 crypto mining rigs. In addition to running its own operations, ISWH is a hosting service that provides all the requisite equipment and know-how for clients hoping to enter the crypto mining space.

ISW Holdings, based in Nevada, is a diversified portfolio company comprised of essential business lines that serve consumer product demands. The company’s expertise lies in strategic brand development, early growth facilitation, as well as brand identity through its proprietary procurement process. Together, with its partners, ISW Holdings seeks to provide a structure that meets large scalability demands, as well as anticipated marketplace needs. The company is able to meet these needs through a variety of strategic innovative processes. ISWH is creating and managing brands across a spectrum of disruptive industries. It maneuvers its proprietary companies through critical stages of market development, which includes conceptualization, go-to-market strategies, engineering, product integration, and distribution efficiency. The company has also partnered with a well-known software development and consulting company, Bengala Technologies LLC, which is developing significant enhancements in the supply chain management space; and the partnership has a vitally needed patent now pending.

