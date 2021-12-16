KYN Capital Group Welcomes Scott Page and Andy Vargas to Aid in Koinfold™ Product Development and the NFT Marketplace

LAS VEGAS, NV, Dec. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – KYN Capital Group (OTC: KYNC) held its December 15th shareholder zoom conference call and introduced two new members to the organization to aid in the development of the company. KYN Capital Group welcomes Scott Page and Andy Vargas. Two superstars in the fields of technology and music respectfully.

This announcement comes as KYN Capital Group embarks upon 2022 with its utilization of technology with our Koinfold™ Suite of products and the NFT marketplace.

“We are so excited to have Scott and Andy join the KYN team,” stated Rick Wilson, CEO, KYN Capital. “Their years of experience in the Cryptocurrency and NFT Market will be a great benefit to KYN Capital.”

About Andy Vargas

You may recognize Andy Vargas’ voice as the lead singer for the Carlos Santana band. Just wrapping up their 2021 Blessings and Miracles Tour, Andy has been on multiple worldwide tours, with Santana selling out arenas around the globe for over 18 years.

Aside from his performance art with Santana, Andy has crafted his own special genre of new soul music alongside his band Souleros. And just recently, has partnered with George Lopez, 800 Pound Gorilla Records, and Warner Music to launch their new record Label Malaspalabras Records, Pioneering a new wave of artists and entertainment for 2022.

With all of Andy’s accomplishments and talents his crown jewel is his foundation named Andy Vargas Foundation (AVF). Andy launched The Andy Vargas Foundation (AVF), a nonprofit organization with a mission to inspire, educate and mentor underserved youth who strive for a career in the music industry. The AVF achieves its mission by providing youth with free community programs that include a Music Conservatory; Music Composition & Production Academy; and College Scholarships that are critical in paving the way for underserved youth to achieve their artistic dreams

You can find out more about the Andy Vargas Foundation @ https://andyvargasfoundation.org/

And all socials @andyvargasofficial

About Scott Page

Scott Page is a musician, technologist and entrepreneur. As a performer he is widely recognized as the saxophonist/guitarist for Pink Floyd, Supertramp, and Toto. He currently serves as CEO of Think:EXP, "a live immersive media company based in Los Angeles.”As an entrepreneur, Page formed Walt Tucker Productions, an audio video post-production company that included projects for The Rolling Stones, Bon Jovi, Janet Jackson, Garth Brooks, Scorpions and others. He also co-founded 7th Level, Inc., an award-winning CD-ROM game and educational software company. At 7th Level he co-produced and co-directed Tuneland, the world’s first interactive musical cartoon (starring Howie Mandel), the globally lauded Monty Python interactive series, and was instrumental in the development of QD7 an interactive multimedia joint venture between Quincy Jones, David Salzman and 7th level. Page co-founded New Media Broadcasting Company a social media and collaborative communications enterprise whose clients included, Will Smith, Monty Python, Toto and the Institute for Systems Biology;

Page frequently serves as an invited guest lecturer and panelist at numerous new media conferences and university symposiums. He was also a featured guest mentor on over 150 of the weekly syndicated radio show Business Rockstars, hosted by Ken Rutkowski. As an artist he continues to record and play live performances.

He is an iconic rock saxophone & rhythm guitarist, tech & media disrupter — is a celebrated musician with Pink Floyd and SuperTramp. These days, Scott performs as a session and live artist, produces interactive multi-media entertainment, lectures at USC and creates immersive live performances.

About KYN Capital Group, Inc.

KYN Capital Group, Inc. (OTC: KYNC) is a Nevada Corporation. The company has been re-positioned to be a holding company for acquisitions, entertainment, blockchain, cryptocurrency and touchless payments. The goal is to combine the expertise of our team members to create a cohesive force, which will carry the company forward in the marketplace. For more information, visit https://kyncap.com

Follow KYN Capital Group, Inc. on Twitter @https://twitter.com/kyncap

Follow Koinfold™ on Twitter

https://www.twitter.com/koinfold

https://www.koinfold.com

