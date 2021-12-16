Greene Concepts Expands BE WATER Distribution to New England While Furthering Sales of Artesian Spring Water

Marion, North Carolina, Dec. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greene Concepts, Inc. (OTC Pink: INKW) is pleased to announce that H2O Artesian, a BE WATERTM distributor, has expanded new distribution in Massachusetts through a partnership with Horizon Beverage , the second largest liquor distribution company in New England.

H2O Artesian first announced its agreement with Greene Concepts in the company’s July 20, 2021 press release to proliferate BE WATER sales and capture new opportunities. Brian Adkins and Mike McMurray serve as H2O Artesian’s principal partners.

“We are working with Greene Concepts to deliver water for our New England distributor Horizon Beverage” says Mike McMurray. “We have already sent a truckload to Massachusetts, and our agreement with Horizon Beverage entails their purchase of BE WATER to service 1,600 independent retailers throughout the state to include convenience stores, liquor stores and grocery stores.”

Brian Adkins notes, “We are working with our distribution partners in Massachusetts to provide product awareness, social media platform training and point-of-sale materials. H2O Artesian works hand-in-hand with our partners to train and to help them sell and scale their BE WATER business while blitzing the beverage market. Also under our employ is a very experienced sales manager with over 30 years of experience who will manage various sales directors throughout the country as H2O Artesian grows its reach.”

Lenny Greene, CEO of Greene Concepts, notes, “I am thrilled to partner with H2O Artesian and Horizon Beverage, as they help to open new markets for BE WATER. It is important that BE WATER becomes easily accessible to consumers through expansion in new retail locations, and this is a positive step in that direction for people that live in New England. We will begin notifying consumers on social media as we add new locations to enable them to easily find BE WATER. Our premium domestic artesian water is an ideal offering for customers and retailers, as consumers become more conscious of their health and hydration while seeking to support a US-based business.”

Key stores in Massachusetts that will carry BE WATER include Acton Wine & Spirits, A Mart Liquors, Atlas Liquors, Austin Liquors, Cardoza’s Wine & Spirits, Curtis Liquors, Independent, Jay's Wine & Spirits Liquors, Kappy's Liquors, Liquor World(s), Luke's Liquor, Marlboro Wine & Spirits, New World Liquors and Yankee Spirits.

About H20 Artesian, Inc.

H2O Artesian, Inc. is a Satellite Beach and Melbourne, Florida based distributor that services the entire state of Florida and distributes all of Greene Concepts brands. The company was established by Mike McMurray and Brian Adkins, who combined have over 50 years of sales and promotion expertise to retailers and consumers.

About Greene Concepts, Inc.

Greene Concepts, Inc. ( http://www.greeneconcepts.com ) is a publicly traded company whose purpose is to provide the world with high-quality, healthy and enhanced beverage choices that meet the nutritional needs of its consumers while refreshing their mind, body and spirit. The Company’s flagship product, BE WATER , is a premium artesian bottled water that supports total body health and wellness. Greene Concepts’ beverage and bottling plant is located in Marion, North Carolina, and their water is ethically sourced from seven spring and artesian wells that are fed from a natural aquifer located deep beneath the Blue Ridge Mountains. Greene Concepts continues to develop and market premium beverage brands designed to enhance the daily lives of consumers.

Safe Harbor: This Press Release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are based on the current plans and expectations of management and are subject to a few uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect the company's current plans and expectations, as well as future results of operations and financial condition. A more extensive listing of risks and factors that may affect the company's business prospects and cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in the reports and other documents filed by the company with the Securities and Exchange Commission and OTC Markets, Inc. OTC Disclosure and News Service. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, because of new information, future events or otherwise.

Greene Concepts, Inc.

Investor Relations

IR@greeneconcepts.com

