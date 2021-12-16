MADabolic Jupiter to Deliver Pathogen-Free Air With Aeroclean Air Purification Technology

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., Dec. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, AeroClean Technologies (Nasdaq: AERC) announced plans to install Pūrgo™ air purification and sanitization devices at MADabolic Jupiter by the end of 2021. Pūrgo™ performance tests conducted on-site compelled the MADabolic Jupiter leadership team to proceed with the installation. Pūrgo™ uses patented, proprietary, UV-C LED technology to significantly reduce and remove harmful pathogens, including allergens, mold, bacteria, fungi, and viruses, like influenza and SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) - offering continuous air sanitization as a robust safety measure for clients and staff.

"We have a results-driven mentality with everything we do - from how we run our gym to how we train our athletes. After viewing AeroClean's test data, we knew Pūrgo™ would add a meaningful layer of protection to our space and enhance the safety and comfort of athletes in our studio," said Josh Werner, Franchise Owner of MADabolic Jupiter.

"We are proud to partner with MADabolic Jupiter, a leader in the local fitness market, and support their commitment to their athletes and staff," said Jason DiBona, CEO of AeroClean. "Harmful airborne pathogens are often spread indoors through person-to-person interactions, but Pūrgo™ addresses these concerns as a real-time solution that can be deployed safely to purify the air and work to protect these indoor spaces."

"MADabolic Jupiter is committed to doing what we can to protect the all-around health, safety, and wellness for our athletes and staff," said Zach Eggen, Co-owner of MADabolic Jupiter.

The Pūrgo units will work continuously to purify and eliminate viruses and other harmful pathogens from the air within MADabolic Jupiter, exchanging the air inside most rooms up to six times per hour, providing ongoing protection during and between classes.

About AeroClean Technologies:

AeroClean is a pathogen elimination technology company on a mission to keep work, play and life going—with continuous air sanitization products called, Pūrgo™ (pure-go). We create solutions for hospitals, offices, and many shared spaces as well as elevators, aircraft and more. Pūrgo™ products feature SteriDuct™, a proprietary technology developed by our best-in-class aerospace engineers, medical scientists and innovators. Powered by SteriDuct™, our solutions are medical grade, eradicating viral, fungal, and bacterial airborne pathogens. Our purpose is simple: to never stop innovating solutions that keep people healthy and safe, so life never stops. Learn more at aeroclean.com.

About MADabolic:

With nearly 50 studios operating or in development, MADabolic is the industry's first and only strength-driven interval training franchise. Rooted in science, the brand's signature intervals are crafted entirely around work-to-rest ratios, offering a training system that commands a progressive and comprehensive approach to help clients age athletically. MADabolic's uniquely purposeful approach to training is mirrored in our approach to franchising; the concept offers world-class training methodologies and coaching on the floor and in its business partnerships. For more information, visit www.madabolic.com

