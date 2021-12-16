Buyback of bonds

Bank Norwegian has today conducted buybacks in BANKN23, maturing 29 March 2022, with the following terms:

NOK 219 million in BANKN23 (ISIN NO0010848591) at 100.355. Total amount outstanding following the buyback is NOK 239 million.





The settlement date for the transaction is 17 December 2021.





Contact persons:

CEO and CFO Klara-Lise Aasen; phone +47 47 63 55 83; kaa@banknorwegian.no

Head of treasury Mats Benserud; phone +47 95 89 15 39; mbe@banknorwegian.no





This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act