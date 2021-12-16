AAR awarded 10-year $365M USAFE F-16 Depot-Level Maintenance and Modification contract

Wood Dale, Dec. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AAR (NYSE: AIR), a leading provider of aviation services to commercial and government operators, MROs, and OEMs, was awarded a ten year $365M firm fixed price, indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity contract with the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center to support United States Air Forces in Europe (USAFE) F-16 aircraft.

“AAR is honored to continue our strong partnership with the U.S. Air Force, delivering our highly flexible, adaptable and scalable maintenance and supply chain solution to the USAFE F-16 fleet,” said Nicholas Gross, AAR Senior Vice President, Integrated Solutions. “We will draw from our global sustainment infrastructure and existing partnerships to optimize fleet readiness in the European theater.”

AAR will provide aircraft depot-level maintenance and repair primarily for F-16 aircraft allocated to USAFE and to support possible overflow requirements for all USAF F-16 aircraft. Additionally, AAR will send Contractor Field Teams (CFT) to perform depot-level repairs on any F-16 aircraft at any location on an as-needed basis. Work will include F-16 avionics and structural depot-level maintenance and modifications, Service Life Extension Program (SLEP) modifications, drop-in maintenance, and full strip, paint, and corrosion control on selected aircraft required to sustain the F-16 fleet throughout Europe.

“This program is another example of AAR’s successful strategic expansion into the government end market and we are excited to extend our support to the F-16 platform” said John Holmes, AAR President and CEO. “As we begin our partnership with USAFE, the Government can depend on AAR’s commitment to service, quality and excellence as a force enabler for global operations.”

