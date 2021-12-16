AAR awarded 10-year $365M USAFE F-16 Depot-Level Maintenance and Modification contract

Wood Dale, Dec. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AAR (NYSE: AIR), a leading provider of aviation services to commercial and government operators, MROs, and OEMs, was awarded a ten year $365M firm fixed price, indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity contract with the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center to support United States Air Forces in Europe (USAFE) F-16 aircraft.
“AAR is honored to continue our strong partnership with the U.S. Air Force, delivering our highly flexible, adaptable and scalable maintenance and supply chain solution to the USAFE F-16 fleet,” said Nicholas Gross, AAR Senior Vice President, Integrated Solutions. “We will draw from our global sustainment infrastructure and existing partnerships to optimize fleet readiness in the European theater.”
AAR will provide aircraft depot-level maintenance and repair primarily for F-16 aircraft allocated to USAFE and to support possible overflow requirements for all USAF F-16 aircraft. Additionally, AAR will send Contractor Field Teams (CFT) to perform depot-level repairs on any F-16 aircraft at any location on an as-needed basis. Work will include F-16 avionics and structural depot-level maintenance and modifications, Service Life Extension Program (SLEP) modifications, drop-in maintenance, and full strip, paint, and corrosion control on selected aircraft required to sustain the F-16 fleet throughout Europe.
“This program is another example of AAR’s successful strategic expansion into the government end market and we are excited to extend our support to the F-16 platform” said John Holmes, AAR President and CEO. “As we begin our partnership with USAFE, the Government can depend on AAR’s commitment to service, quality and excellence as a force enabler for global operations.”
For more information about AAR´s Government Solutions, please visit aarcorp.com/integrated-solutions/government-solutions/.
About AAR
AAR is a global aerospace and defense aftermarket solutions company with operations in over 20 countries. Headquartered in the Chicago area, AAR supports commercial and government customers through two operating segments: Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. AAR’s Aviation Services include Parts Supply; OEM Solutions; Integrated Solutions; and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) Services. AAR’s Expeditionary Services include Mobility Systems operations. Additional information can be found at www.aarcorp.com.
|This press release contains certain statements relating to future results, which are forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 which reflect management’s expectations about future conditions, including, the expectation to continue our strong partnership with the U.S. Air Force, delivering our highly flexible, adaptable and scalable maintenance and supply chain solution, the ability to optimize fleet readiness in the European theater, the continued successful strategic expansion into the Governments markets, and AAR’s commitment to service, quality, and excellence as a force enabler for global operations. Forward-looking statements may also be identified because they contain words such as ‘‘anticipate,’’ ‘‘believe,’’ ‘‘continue,’’ ‘‘could,’’ ‘‘estimate,’’ ‘‘expect,’’ ‘‘intend,’’ ‘‘likely,’’ ‘‘may,’’ ‘‘might,’’ ‘‘plan,’’ ‘‘potential,’’ ‘‘predict,’’ ‘‘project,’’ ‘‘seek,’’ ‘‘should,’’ ‘‘target,’’ ‘‘will,’’ ‘‘would,’’ or similar expressions and the negatives of those terms. These forward-looking statements are based on beliefs of Company management, as well as assumptions and estimates based on information currently available to the Company and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from historical results or those anticipated. For a discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties, refer to “Risk Factors” in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize adversely, or should underlying assumptions or estimates prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described. These events and uncertainties are difficult or impossible to predict accurately and many are beyond the Company’s control. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statements or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events.