BLUbeem™ by Brink’s® - Digital Cash Payment Solutions for Merchants

New brand signals company’s digital evolution

Integrating new digital cash payment solutions with digital payment providers and POS systems

RICHMOND, Va., Dec. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO), the global leader in total cash management, route-based secure logistics and payment solutions, announced today the launch of a new product brand, BLUbeem by Brink’s. BLUbeem is a digital cash payment solution that makes processing cash fast and easy, similar to debit, credit and other digital payment methods.

With BLUbeem, Brink’s places a secure, tech-enabled device at a customer’s site. The customer registers cash deposits using the BLUbeem mobile app, and places cash into the onsite device. Brink’s digitally confirms that the deposit was made, and provides credit for that deposit to any bank account of the customer’s choosing. Brink’s then picks up the cash at a later time that is convenient for both parties.

Brink’s is partnering with digital payment providers to offer BLUbeem as part of a comprehensive cash and card payment solution “bundle.” By integrating digital cash management, these payment providers can now offer their customers enhanced, real-time visibility of cash and the ability to make on-site cash deposits that settle just as quickly as digital payments.

In 2022, Brink’s plans to integrate BLUbeem into point-of-sale (POS) systems to offer merchants a comprehensive solution for all payment methods directly inside the platform user interface. This gives partners a new revenue stream from cash by offering a total payment solution to their customers.

Rohan Pal, chief digital officer, said: “We have a tremendous white space market opportunity. We estimate that about 1.6 million U.S. retail locations do not have an effective solution for handling cash payments. By creating commercial partnerships with digital payment companies, we can leverage their sales channels to reach these merchants.

“BLUbeem gives customers quicker access to their deposited funds and eliminates labor intensive and sometimes risky trips to the bank - which is safer, more convenient and maximizes productivity of store employees. Brink’s also provides deposit credit to the customer’s bank, anywhere, from any location, so customers can consolidate cash deposits from all of their locations into a single bank account, reducing fees and other administrative expenses.”

For more information on BLUbeem by Brink’s go to blubeempayments.com.

CONTACT:

Investors :

Alex Jost – Investor Relations

ajost@brinkscompany.com or 804.289.9689

Media :

Jenna Smith

jsmith@trozzolo.com or 816.842.8111

About Brink’s

BLUbeem solutions are provided by Brink’s Capital LLC, an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of The Brink’s Company. The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) is the global leader in total cash management, route-based secure logistics and payment solutions including cash-in-transit, ATM services, cash management services (including vault outsourcing, money processing and intelligent safe services), and international transportation of valuables. Our customers include financial institutions, retailers, government agencies, mints, jewelers and other commercial operations. Our global network of operations in 53 countries serves customers in more than 100 countries. For more information, please visit our website at www.brinks.com or call 804-289-9709.