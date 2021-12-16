Glatfelter Announces Partnership with ALPLA to Develop Sustainable Packaging Solutions

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Dec. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glatfelter Corporation (NYSE: GLT), a leading global supplier of engineered materials, in cooperation with joint venture (JV) partner ALPLA Group, the global packaging solutions and recycling specialist, announces their partnership with Blue Ocean Closures (BOC), a startup based in the region of Värmland in Sweden, to develop innovative natural fiber-based closures and other molded packaging products using dryforming technology.

“This partnership brings together like-minded companies that share similar sustainability objectives and goals,” said Chris Astley, Senior Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer of Glatfelter. “We are excited to partner with ALPLA and BOC to make more innovative and eco-friendly products that will have a lasting effect on our world.”

As part of this sustainability partnership, Glatfelter and ALPLA are joining together to initially develop high-quality cellulose-based products, like screw caps, that are fully biobased and potentially ocean biodegradable. This unique collaboration will support BOC in its product development and shorten time to market even further.

“We are investing continuously in the research and use of alternative, bio-based packaging materials to complement our product portfolio,” stated Christian Zmölnig, Director Corporate Research, Development and Innovation at ALPLA. “Now we are looking forward to bringing our expertise into the new cooperation with Glatfelter and BOC.”

“We are pleased about the partnership with leading companies from the industry. In addition to a common vision for a sustainable future, they also bring enormous competencies in the field of production technology and materials science into our company”, said Lars Sandberg, Chief Executive Officer of BOC.

About Glatfelter

Glatfelter is a leading global supplier of engineered materials with a strong focus on innovation and sustainability. The Company’s high quality, technology-driven, innovative, and customizable nonwovens solutions can be found in products that are Enhancing Everyday Life®. These include personal care and hygiene products, food and beverage filtration, critical cleaning products, medical and personal protection, packaging products, as well as home improvement and industrial applications. Headquartered in Charlotte, NC, the Company’s annualized net sales approximate $1.4 billion with over 3,300 employees worldwide. Glatfelter’s operations utilize a variety of manufacturing technologies including airlaid, wetlaid and spunlace with sixteen manufacturing sites located in the United States, Canada, Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Spain, and the Philippines. The Company has sales offices in all major geographies serving customers under the Glatfelter and Sontara brands. Additional information about Glatfelter may be found at www.glatfelter.com.

