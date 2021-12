English Icelandic

Kvika will host its Annual General Meeting and publish its interim consolidated and annual consolidated financial statements according to the below financial calendar for the year 2022:

Event Date Time Q4 2021 Results 24.2.2022 Thursday Annual General Meeting 2022 31.3.2022 Thursday Q1 2022 Results 12.5.2022 Thursday Q2 2022 Results 18.8.2022 Thursday Q3 2022 Results 10.11.2022 Thursday Q4 2022 Results 16.2.2023 Thursday

All dates are subject to changes.