Talk Shop Media Hires Former Global National Anchor, Robin Gill, as Vice President

Vancouver, BC, Dec. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian PR and integrated communications agency, Talk Shop Media, is proud to announce the addition of media veteran Robin Gill to the firm’s leadership team.



Hailing from a 27-year media career, most recently serving as weekend anchor and British Columbia correspondent for Global National, Gill has reported on some of the most significant national and international stories in recent decades including the 2021 BC floods, the 2014 shootings on Parliament Hill, and the 2011 Stanley Cup Riot. Prior to Global National, Gill was a reporter and anchor for Global Toronto and appeared on several US stations including NBC and Fox.



“Robin is one of the most revered journalists in Canada and we could not be more thrilled to see her step into this role to strengthen our core offerings and provide strategic counsel from a critical media lens,” said Katie Stevens, Managing Partner at Talk Shop. “She joins a strong leadership team who has contributed to our accelerated growth this past year, with no plans to slow down in 2022.”



In addition to overseeing a portfolio of Talk Shop’s most significant clients, Gill will further bolster and evolve the agency’s media and spokesperson training practice, lending her acclaimed on-camera expertise and years of media experience. Additionally, she will focus on crisis communications, issues management, and corporate reputation building, providing a unique perspective rooted in her tenure in media.





About Talk Shop

Talk Shop has spent the past 10 years helping clients in the technology, lifestyle and real estate sectors meet business objectives through smart communications. Clients come to Talk Shop for PR, and stay for digital services offered, including organic and paid social media and SEM, and in-house creative. Offices across Canada mean that Talk Shop employs the best talent across the country who have the media relationships and on-the-ground know-how to deliver exceptional work across North America. Talk Shop’s commitment to being a family-first workplace, delivery of mentorship programs and ability to retain top talent as they grow their careers has led to the firm being named one of Canada’s 100 Top SME Employers by the Globe and Mail. Talk Shop’s all-women partnership team is made up of entrepreneurs who are passionate about building businesses.