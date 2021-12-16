Backbone PLM a Finalist in the 2021-22 Cloud Awards

BOULDER, Colo., Dec. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Backbone PLM announced its nomination as a finalist in the international cloud computing awards program: The Cloud Awards . The 10th annual Cloud Awards seeks to identify, promote, and celebrate innovation in cloud computing and transformative business practices, welcoming global entrants from organizations of any scale. The Cloud Awards recognizes organizations, such as Backbone, that have broken ground in their industry to provide an innovative product or service that improves customer growth, development, communication, and financial stability. This year's award features Backbone in the Best Software as a Service (SMB) category.

Backbone PLM is a cloud-based product lifecycle management (PLM) platform that empowers brands to make products smarter, faster, and at scale. Providing a centralized, easy-to-use system for consumer goods brands and the Direct to Consumer (D2C) market, Backbone houses product, component, design, and production data for fashion, apparel, footwear, outdoor, home goods, and accessories companies.

Backbone's practical approach to innovation has propelled its user growth. In 2021, Backbone reached a 96 percent customer satisfaction score and a 90 percent customer retention rate with its design-led product development platform.

According to Backbone CEO, Jeff Fedor, the organization is "rooted in domain expertise and constantly looking for ways to improve system processes for each one of our brand customers."

Head of Operations for the Cloud Awards, James Williams, said: "Backbone PLM is a clear example of an organization using innovative technologies to achieve excellence — and most importantly, provide value to its clients. Backbone is still unearthing new and efficient uses of cloud technology, continuing to disrupt existing markets and create new ones."

The shortlist is now available, and the judging period will proceed through the end of the year. Award winners will be announced on Tuesday, February 8, 2022.

"This award nomination is a humble reminder of the vision and commitment demonstrated by everyone on the Backbone team," said Fedor. "As industry leaders, we proudly work alongside our customers to guide them through any challenge, and this award is a reflection of the impact we have on our customers each day."

Backbone PLM

From its headquarters in Boulder, CO, Backbone PLM provides the platform that empowers brands to innovate, design, and develop products at digital speed. Working alongside the most renowned names in fashion and apparel, Backbone's product lifecycle management (PLM) software delivers first-class sampling, image sourcing, product development, and reporting, tailored for consumer industries in high demand. Backbone provides a simple, innovative user interface to help emerging brands grow their business and develop new products smarter, faster, and at scale.

