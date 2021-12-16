Carrot Fertility Launches Exclusive, At-Home Female Fertility and Wellness Test

MENLO PARK, Calif., Dec. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carrot Fertility , the leading global fertility healthcare and family-forming benefits provider for employers and health plans, today announced new capabilities for members to perform at-home fertility hormone and related biomarker monitoring. This custom, one-of-a-kind test kit goes beyond traditional fertility hormone tests to offer a more complete picture of fertility health, enabling earlier action and interventions from the comfort of home. The Female Fertility and Wellness Test leverages the unique capabilities of imaware , a leader in testing technology and digital health.



To date, at-home fertility tests have not been inclusive of a wide range of health and wellness factors that impact fertility and identify high-risk pregnancy indicators. The Female Fertility and Wellness Test will address this gap by analyzing a broad panel of biomarkers including anti-müllerian hormone (AMH), high-sensitivity C-reactive protein (hs-CRP), and hemoglobin A1c (HbA1c). The HbA1c test provides insight into the average blood sugar levels for an individual over the past three months. With chronic elevated blood sugar levels, such as those seen in diabetes, menstrual cycles and ovulation can be unpredictable and can lead to longer times to become pregnant or be associated with higher chances of miscarriage.

“We're delighted to deliver this new test for our members. It augments Carrot's already robust suite of advanced wearables and testing technology, including capabilities around ovulation tracking, semen analysis, and more,” said Asima Ahmad, MD, MPH, Co-founder and Chief Medical Officer, Carrot Fertility. “We know that this whole-body view of fertility health is a critical part of how many members seek to understand and engage in their own journeys. Not only is it a better member experience, but it drives critical ROI for plan sponsors such as employers.”

Standard fertility testing and health panels can sometimes require multiple visits to several different providers, costing both time and money. In some locations, these options may not be available at all or without traveling a significant distance.

“imaware was created to serve people who are seeking convenient and scientifically validated tools for screening and monitoring their health, which aligns perfectly with Carrot’s mission,” said Jo Vos, Chief Marketing Officer at imaware. “This partnership will leverage our full capabilities across testing and virtual care to ensure that Carrot members have access to robust solutions that will empower them to make more informed fertility and family-forming care decisions.”

U.S. Carrot members will be eligible to purchase the Female Fertility and Wellness Test starting in January 2022 through Carrot’s digital benefits guide, as a step in their Carrot Plan , or when meeting with a Carrot Expert. The test kit, which includes a telemedicine visit with a clinician to discuss results, is a clinically-approved eligible expense for members with Carrot Pro. To learn more about the Female Fertility and Wellness Test and to stay up-to-date on additional test options that may be available in the future, please visit the Carrot blog .

About Carrot Fertility

Carrot Fertility is the leading global fertility benefits provider for employers and health plans, built to support employees through their lifelong fertility healthcare journey. Companies use Carrot to customize a fertility benefit that provides employees financial, medical, and emotional support as they pursue parenthood, reducing healthcare costs and resulting in better clinical outcomes. Carrot's clinically-managed program includes fertility preservation like egg and sperm freezing, IVF, donor and gestational carrier services, adoption, and pregnancy support; Carrot Rx®, a premium pharmacy experience at significant savings; and the Carrot Card®, a flexible fertility benefits debit card employees can use to pay for their care. Founded in 2016, Carrot has raised more than $115M and is backed by Tiger Global Management, OrbiMed, U.S. Venture Partners, F-Prime Capital, CRV, Precursor Ventures, Maven Ventures, Sound Ventures, and Uncork Capital. Learn more at www.carrotfertility.com.

About imaware

imaware's mission is to empower the health of humanity by providing testing and technology solutions for healing at scale. imaware's patient-facing platform offers scientifically validated home-based tests that screen and monitor a wide range of conditions across men's health, women's health, coronavirus, allergic diseases, autoimmune diseases, preventative genetics, and more. imaware's technology solutions provide patients, providers, employers, and brands with access to a digitally-native care model that includes logistics, CLIA/CAP-certified laboratory analysis, telehealth support, and compliance expertise which provides a seamless user experience and convenient, reliable access to care. Learn more at www.imaware.health.

