Seek Launches Cross-Platform NFT Solution, Solving Lack of Interoperability in the Metaverse

LEHI, Utah, Dec. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Seek , a leader of premiere end-to-end 3D infrastructure, today announced the launch of the SeekNFT platform and white label program designed to democratize the process of minting non-fungible tokens (NFTs). Seek will demonstrate SeekNFT with its first brand partner, Dude Perfect , live on stage at the VR/AR Association Conference on December 17, 2021 . The Dude Perfect team will mint their first NFT and auction it off in real-time during the presentation - demonstrating how seamless the platform makes the process of minting, buying, and selling NFTs that can scale across multiple virtual platforms. Proceeds from the auction will benefit the VRARA.



“The Metaverse is a very fragmented world, much like today’s video games where you can’t use content from one game in another,” said Jon Cheney, founder and CEO of Seek. “However, we believe this can change as companies like Seek work to create cross-platform compatibility. You should be able to buy an NFT in one place and have it follow you wherever you go.”

Seek’s turnkey solution empowers brands such as REI and Nestle to expand their 3D infrastructure, allowing companies and individuals to scale their 3D presence across any virtual environment and build a presence in the Metaverse. SeekNFT is made from this same foundational technology, allowing users to keep up with competitors and easily take advantage of the explosive growth of NFTs across the Metaverse or any other virtual environment.

“We approached several companies about launching an NFT platform as we believe in the technology and the future of the metaverse. However, the choice became obvious once we became aware of Seek,” said Cody Jones, co-founder of Dude Perfect. “Seek’s focus on infrastructure and interoperability with existing platforms gives us great confidence that we will have one of the most inclusive and performant NFT strategies on the market."

One of the core values of NFTs is that they empower companies and individuals to monetize their name, brand, creations, and even moments in the metaverse. This is an attractive proposition for digitally native brands, especially creators Dude Perfect, looking for new ways to evolve in the rapidly changing digital landscape.

“This partnership signals NFTs are becoming more mainstream,” said Cheney. “Seek already has several other customers signed up to follow Dude Perfect’s lead by building their own NFT platforms, and we are very excited to help them scale in the Metaverse and beyond.”

For more information on SeekNFT or to sign up, visit: http://seeknft.com

To view the presentation live and to bid on Dude Perfect’s first minted NFT visit: https://www.thevrara.com/events

About Seek

Seek brings AR directly to websites — no app required. Seek helps improve the customer experience for Fortune 500 companies all over the world to deliver best-in-class AR content and services. Our proprietary, intuitive AR solution optimizes 3D models and then makes them accessible on any device. Seek's patented tech makes the creation, management and distribution of 3D content easy and effective by unlocking its value across every platform.