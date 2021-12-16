Cross Keys Capital Advises Dr. Pimple Popper and Skin Physicians & Surgeons in Their Partnership with Forefront Dermatology

Fort Lauderdale, Dec. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cross Keys Capital, a leading investment bank and M&A advisor to physician group practices, and healthcare services and technology companies, acted as the exclusive sell-side M&A advisor to Dr. Pimple Popper, Board-Certified Dermatologist Dr. Sandra Lee, and Skin Physicians & Surgeons, in their partnership with Forefront Dermatology, a portfolio company of OMERS Private Equity. The Cross Keys team, which has extensive experience with dermatology transactions, included Jeanne Proia, Managing Director, and Chris Gammill, Senior Associate.

Headquartered in Upland, California, Skin Physicians & Surgeons is home to celebrity dermatologist Dr. Sandra Lee, known on television and social media as “Dr. Pimple Popper.” Skin Physicians was founded by Dr. Jeffrey Rebish in 2003, and offers a full suite of cosmetic, medical, and surgical dermatology services to patients from across the country.

Dr. Jeff Rebish commented, "I am excited by our new partnership. Forefront’s experience and scale will offer the support we need to capitalize on new growth opportunities both inside and outside of our current market." Dr. Sandra Lee added, “Forefront’s commitment to physician leadership, physician ownership, and its “patient first” care approach made Forefront the preferred partner for our practice. Sharing our brand with Forefront will open up new avenues to reach our wonderful audience. I can’t wait to share what we have in store!”

“Skin Physicians is our first clinic in California, and I can’t think of a more exciting group of physicians to partner with as we seek to provide Board-Certified, high-quality dermatology to patients in the great state of California,” said Betsy J. Wernli, MD, President of Forefront. “We share a vision for the future of our brands, and Forefront looks forward to collaborating with Dr. Lee and Dr. Rebish to define a new level of success.”

Dr. Rebish noted, “Going through this transaction process was stressful, to say the least. There are many moving parts, but having the Cross Keys team’s support took the weight off my shoulders and gave us the guidance we needed to choose the best partnership for us.”





About Forefront Dermatology

Located throughout the East, Midwest, Mid-Atlantic, Southwest and Southeast, Forefront Dermatology is a large and growing single specialty group comprising nearly 200 dermatology practices. Forefront’s community-based Board-Certified Dermatologists and specialists provide best-in-class general, surgical and cosmetic dermatological care, along with related laboratory services. Forefront, headquartered in Manitowoc, Wisconsin, and its Board-Certified Dermatologists and medical specialists, are dedicated to providing the highest standard of care for conditions of the hair, skin, and nails to people of all ages and stages of life. Using innovative and proven solutions, Forefront’s caring, Board-Certified Dermatologists and medical specialists treat the total patient to help improve not only the condition of their skin, but also their quality of life. To learn more, visit www.ForefrontDermatology.com.

About OMERS and OMERS Private Equity

Founded in 1962, OMERS is one of Canada’s largest defined benefit pension plans, with C$114 billion in net assets as of June 30, 2021. OMERS invests and administers pensions for more than half a million members through originating and managing a diversified portfolio of investments in public markets, private equity, infrastructure and real estate.

OMERS had net private equity assets of C$18.2 billion as of June 30, 2021. OMERS Private Equity, the private equity investment arm of OMERS, with a team of investment professionals in Toronto, New York, London, and Singapore, seeks to use its significant and differentiated capital base to partner with management teams of industry-leading businesses.

For more information, please visit www.omersprivateequity.com.

About Cross Keys Capital

Now in its 15th year, Cross Keys Capital is a leading independent investment bank and licensed broker dealer providing M&A advisory services primarily to middle-market companies across the healthcare, business services, niche manufacturing, and information technology sectors. Cross Keys and its principals have a proven track record, closing over 300 M&A transactions in North America. Cross Keys’ Healthcare Practice is the national frontrunner at representing healthcare services providers and has deep expertise across the allergy, anesthesiology, behavioral health, cardiology, dentistry, dermatology, ENT, ED, hospitalists, laboratory, oncology, pathology, ophthalmology & retina, radiology, urology, veterinary, and women’s health verticals. For more information on Cross Keys’ perspectives on M&A or recapitalizations for physician practices, please visit our website at www.ckcap.com or contact Jeanne Proia, Managing Director, at 954-321-8287.