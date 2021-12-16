English French

MONTREAL, Dec. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SIRIOS RESOURCES INC. (TSX-V: SOI) announces that its Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders will be held virtually on Tuesday December 21, 2021 at 10 a.m. (Eastern Standard Time).



Shareholders are invited to register in advance at the following address:

https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_GAtx1SMOSFqhGvZuOiPSyQ

The proceedings of the meeting will be in French and will be followed by a presentation from the President in English. A question period will then take place in both languages.

The meeting will be an opportunity to take stock of the positive developments of the past year, particularly with regard to the Cheechoo gold project, and to highlight future opportunities for the company.

We look forward to seeing you at the meeting,

The Sirios Board of Directors

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Contact:

Dominique Doucet, President, Eng.

Tel: (514) 918-2867

ddoucet@sirios.com

website: www.sirios.com