Perfect365 Brings Accurate Virtual Makeup to Video With Free Perfect365 VIDEO App

MENLO PARK, Calif., Dec. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Perfect365, Inc.® is introducing Perfect365 VIDEO , a free app that enables users to import videos, add fun virtual one-click makeup looks to their face, or retouch their videos with individual makeup tools for lipstick, blush, teeth whitening, eyelashes, and more. Users can save videos to their phones or share them with friends via Tik Tok, Instagram, Facebook, or Snapchat. Family, friends, and influencers can stop the scroll with easy video edits that let content creators look amazing.

Perfect365 Video joins the Perfect365 app suite, building on the features of the Webby Award-Winning, free makeup and beauty photo platform loved by celebrities and more than 100 million users. Perfect365 VIDEO gives users one-click access to 10 complete pre-set makeup looks, as well as:

Custom virtual makeup application with the choice of 27 different shades of lipstick in satin, gloss, and matte; 29 foundation colors; and 11 shades of blush and 5 blush templates

Eyelashes options with separate controls for upper and lower lashes that include long or short, curly or full, and design-your-own custom look for the perfect lashes

Skin enhancements to cover dark under-eye circles, smooth and/or brighten skin, and 29 shades of foundation to fit all skin tones

Teeth whitener to present the perfect smile

Perfect365 Video uses advanced face detection technology for the most accurate virtual makeup placement possible, both on any video. App capabilities allow users to:

Import videos- Import any video on their camera roll into Perfect365 Video.

Import any video on their camera roll into Perfect365 Video. Check out before/after videos - Playback and see the before/after makeup transformation video.

- Playback and see the before/after makeup transformation video. Play/pause videos - Pause the video at any point to edit their makeup look.

- Pause the video at any point to edit their makeup look. Freeze the timeline- Drag the timeline to view their makeup look on a single frame.

Drag the timeline to view their makeup look on a single frame. Save & share with friends on social media- After applying the Face, Lips & Eyes Makeup Tools, users can save their video to their camera roll or share high-resolution video via Instagram, TikTok, Snapchat, Facebook, and more with friends.

"Our augmented reality beauty platform, Perfect365, allows millions of users to digitally try makeup and hair from hundreds of pro artists and brands," says Sean Mao, President, and CEO of Perfect365, Inc. "Video sharing has become increasingly popular as social platforms like Tik Tok, Instagram stories, and Snapchat have become widespread. Now, with Perfect365 Video, we are extending the makeup try-on capabilities in our photo app to video, so our users can experiment with different makeup applications and share with their friends on these platforms."

Perfect365 VIDEO for iOS launches Dec. 15, 2021. The Android version will launch in January 2022.

To download the free app, visit: https://perfect365video.page.link/idQ6

For more information, visit: https://community.perfect365.com/perfect365-video/ .

About Perfect365

With more than 200 one-tap makeup looks, over 20 customizable makeup, and tweaking tools, Style it! clothing and accessory recommendations, hairstyles, and step-by-step tutorials for recreating looks in real life, Perfect365 has become the go-to app for selfies, makeup, and fashion enthusiasts around the world. Users can "try before you buy" using digital makeup looks from top brands, including celebrity makeup artist Susan Thompson's eponymous label, Michelle Phan's beauty box ipsy, Ardell, Chella, and the fast-growing indie label Nudestix.

The app has become the makeup and entertainment industries' fully customizable digital platform, allowing users to try on looks from GSN's hit TV show Skin Wars , Universal's The Huntsman: Winter's War, and Sony's Pixels.

