Vision Benefits of America Donates $100,000 to the Pennsylvania Vision Foundation

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vision Benefits of America, Inc. (VBA), a commercial group benefits organization, today announced a $100,000 donation to the Pennsylvania Vision Foundation in 2021.

To date, the Foundation has proudly assisted more than 7,000 uninsured Pennsylvanians through its benefit program. Through community partners, this needs-based program ensures that adults and children at 250% of the poverty level or below have access to receive high-quality eye care.

"VBA is proud of the impact that the Pennsylvania Vision Foundation has had on the community through the benefits program and its other initiatives," said Jeff Hollowood, CEO at VBA. "In the past year, the Foundation has made great strides in supporting advancements in the science of optometry through education and technology."

The Pennsylvania Vision Foundation is working with local colleges and universities to offer scholarships and equipment for training future optical leaders.

"With the help of VBA's generous contribution, the Foundation is able to carry forth its mission," said Andrew Leitzel, O.D., Executive Director. "We are grateful for VBA's continued support to help us sustain our current programs and create new initiatives that will be announced in 2022."

Since its inception in 2007, VBA has donated over $2 million to the Foundation.

About the Pennsylvania Vision Foundation

The Pennsylvania Vision Foundation, an affiliate of VBA, was founded in 2007 as a 501(c)(3) charitable foundation. Its mission is to provide essential eye care through vision exams, prescription lenses and frames to those in need. Its purpose is to conduct and finance projects that will help foster and preserve human eyesight through the science of optometry. It strives to help support advancement in optometry through education and technology. To date, the Foundation has proudly assisted more than 6,055 uninsured Pennsylvanians.

About VBA

Founded in 1965 as one of the first preferred provider organizations (PPO) in the nation, VBA has proudly offered group vision benefits to corporations, municipalities, schools, health and welfare funds, hospitals and health maintenance organizations for over 50 years. Seeking to capitalize on its experience and expand its offerings beyond vision, VBA also provides cost-effective dental solutions across the nation through plans administered and underwritten by the TruAssure Insurance Company. Some plans may not be available in all states. For information, please visit www.vbaplans.com.

