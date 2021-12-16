80% of Employees Experienced Discrimination While Working Remotely According to AllVoices' 'State of Workplace Discrimination 2021' Report

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AllVoices , the employee feedback management platform with features including an anonymous two-way communication channel, a whistleblower hotline, pulse surveys, and a case management system, today released the findings from its State of Workplace Discrimination 2021 report.

As part of an ongoing research series around the State of Workplace Wrongdoing in 2021, the State of Workplace Discrimination 2021 report surveyed US full time employees from across all sectors and job levels to better understand their experiences, frustrations, and suggestions for how their organizations can improve the handling of workplace discrimination.

Commenting on the findings, Claire Schmidt, CEO and founder of AllVoices, said: "In the face of 'The Great Resignation' it is more important than ever for organizations to build safe and happy workplaces for employees. This report finds that discrimination in the workplace is widespread and ongoing, despite the move to remote work and perhaps despite some companies' best efforts. We want to encourage and support companies in their efforts to hear, learn, respond, and grow in a way that prioritizes inclusivity, trust and safety."

Key findings include:

55% have experienced discrimination at their current company

80% experienced it while working remotely

61% have witnessed discrimination at some point

Only 54% who reported have had their matter fully resolved

90% are more likely to report through anonymous channels

"Organizations looking to improve their employee feedback program need to first start listening to their employees to find out what their blind spots might be, which initiatives they really need, and what conversations the organization should be having. It's also about implementing channels for anonymous feedback, and shoring up internal processes to ensure that reports are being tracked and resolved," added Schmidt.

To download a full copy of the report, please visit: http://www.allvoices.co/blog/the-state-of-workplace-discrimination-2021

About AllVoices

AllVoices is a leader in the employee feedback management category, providing employees with a completely safe, anonymous way to report issues directly to company leaders. With 74% of employees citing they would be more likely to report workplace issues if they knew their feedback would be completely anonymous, AllVoices empowers employees to report and companies to take action proactively. Based in Los Angeles, the company is backed by Silverton Partners, M13 Ventures, Crosscut Ventures, Greycroft, Halogen Ventures, Rogue Ventures, and others. For more information, visit https://www.allvoices.co .

