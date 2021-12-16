TAMKO ANNOUNCES NEW CASH BACK REWARDS PROGRAMS FOR 2022

GALENA, KANSAS, Dec. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- More roofing contractors will have access to TAMKO cash-back rewards in 2022 thanks to a new rewards program for non-certified contractors and TAMKO’s best certified contractor rewards offering yet. TAMKO Building Products LLC announces its highest cash-back rewards for 2022, benefitting both certified and non-certified contractors enrolled in The TAMKO Edge™ contractor loyalty program.

“After a tremendous year of growth and new product and program launches, TAMKO is headed into 2022 with some our best offers yet, specifically geared toward building contractor loyalty with TAMKO and its refreshed product line,” said Alex Hines, TAMKO Vice President of Sales and Marketing.

Edge Rewards

With the all-new 2022 Edge Rewards program, non-certified Team TAMKO contractors in The TAMKO Edge™ are eligible for up to $4 cash back per sales square of qualifying TAMKO purchases, depending on product and volume, once contractors reach minimum purchase requirement. Eligible products in the new Edge Rewards include all TAMKO® asphalt shingles, including TAMKO’s hip and ridge and starter shingles. Contractors are automatically eligible for this new TAMKO rewards program by registering for a free account in The TAMKO Edge™ contractor portal, a process that takes less than 5 minutes.

The new Edge Rewards program will run January 1, 2022 through December 31, 2022. Sign up at www.tamkoedge.com quickly to ensure all of your qualifying 2022 TAMKO® product purchases are eligible.

Pro Rewards

TAMKO Certified Contractors are eligible for EVEN BETTER TAMKO rewards through the 2022 Pro Rewards program. Pro Rewards features higher per square cash-back amounts, lower minimum purchase levels, and rewards on more TAMKO products than Edge Rewards.

All TAMKO Certified Contractors are automatically eligible for the 2022 Pro Rewards program. The 2022 program includes purchases made January 1, 2022 through December 31, 2022. Reach out to your TAMKO sales rep to talk about the requirements for certification or sign up for a free account in The TAMKO Edge™ portal today and start an application using our simplified digital application process.

TAMKO’s Best Contractor Program Ever

TAMKO’s best cash back rewards programs are just part of a larger effort to offer roofing contractors across the country TAMKO’s best-ever contractor loyalty program, including the 2022 addition of TAMKO’s most popular product, Heritage® shingles, into the program, eligible starting January 1, 2022 for an enhanced warranty when installed and registered by a TAMKO Certified Contractor. And TAMKO has also made it faster and simpler for roofing contractors to get certified with TAMKO – NO annual membership fees or minimum annual enhanced warranty registration requirements, and a greatly simplified digital Certified Contractor application process. Fewer requirements, improved application process, enhanced warranty options on more products than ever, rewards open to all, contractor funds to spend in the digital Edge Store, and so much – in 2022, The TAMKO Edge™ program offers contractors more benefits than ever.

Roofing contractors can learn more about The TAMKO Edge™ program by visiting www.tamko.com/edge or by stopping by TAMKO’s booth #3129, February 1-3, at the International Roofing Expo in New Orleans, Louisiana. Contractors can sign up for a free account in The TAMKO Edge™ at www.tamkoedge.com.

