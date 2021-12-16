Hunters Wins Globee® Awards in the 2021 Cyber Security Global Excellence Awards®

NEWTON, Mass. and TEL AVIV, Israel, Dec. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hunters announced today that The Globee® Awards, organizers of the world’s premier business awards programs and business ranking lists, has named Hunters a winner in the 17th Annual 2021 Cyber Security Global Excellence Awards®. Hunters was selected as a gold winner for Startup of the Year and Hot Security Company of the Year in the artificial intelligence in security category, and silver winner for Startup of the Year in the security software category.



Hunters was chosen as a winner for its XDR solution - a purpose-built, turn-key security data and analytics platform, providing cloud-scale access to telemetry sources across the entire attack surface coupled with automated event correlation, investigation and prioritization. Hunters’ momentum in 2021 has led to a growing list of Fortune 1000 companies adopting the platform to serve at the heart of their security operations.

“The number of cloud-native businesses building their security operations with XDR as their core SOC technology demonstrates the success of our approach. We are proud to be recognized as an industry player whose solution has been named winner by the Globee Awards,” said Uri May, CEO and co-founder of Hunters. “We believe this recognition from the Globee Awards further validates our commitment to our customers and their security needs.”

These prestigious global awards recognize cyber security and information technology vendors with advanced, ground-breaking products, solutions and services that are helping set the bar higher for others in all areas of security and technologies. More than 45 judges from around the world representing a wide spectrum of industry experts participated in the judging process.

To see the complete list of 2021 winners, visit https://globeeawards.com/cyber-security-global-excellence-awards/winners/ .

About Hunters

Hunters XDR is a purpose-built, turn-key data and security platform powering effective detection and rapid response to security incidents. Ideal for security operations teams working to contain technology sprawl, adapt to cloud-scale and extend the value of the existing data streams, Hunters’ open XDR is adopted as a modern SIEM replacement by the world’s largest enterprises. Hunters is backed by leading VCs and strategic investors including Bessemer Venture Partners , U.S. Venture Partners (USVP) , Microsoft M12 , YL Ventures , Blumberg Capital , Snowflake , and Okta . Hunters was listed as the #1 Top LinkedIn Start Up in Israel in 2021, recognized as SC Media 2021 Trust Award Finalist for Best Threat Detection Technology, Gold winner in the Cybersecurity Excellence Awards, Gold winner in The Globee Awards Cyber Security Global Excellence Awards, Winner of CISO Choice Awards: Security Analytics and Security Operations and is a SINET16 finalist.