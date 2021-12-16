Subtext Announces New App on Creator Economy Platform Koji

NEW YORK, Dec. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Subtext , an award-winning messaging service connecting creators and fans, today announced the launch of its new Koji Link in Bio app. The app gives creators the ability to easily share their Subtext profile and gain subscribers directly from their Link in Bio.



“Subtext is more than just a texting tool. It’s a deeply versatile platform that strengthens creators’ relationships with their fans, works easily with any schedule, monetizes creators’ texting strategies, and gives followers a deeper connection to their favorite creator,” said Mike Donoghue, co-founder and CEO of Subtext. “We’re excited about the greater accessibility having a Koji app in a creator’s Link in Bio will give their followers.”

The new Subtext app offers creators the ability to link their Subtext profile to their Link in Bio where followers can then preview and subscribe directly to their texting services there.

“Subtext’s new app is adding a very valuable service to Koji’s current roster of apps, enabling creators to own a new premium channel directly to their top followers. Followers can visit a creator’s Link in Bio and immediately sign up for their Subtext messaging service without ever leaving their page, keeping the focus on the creator and their content,” said Grant Long, Head of Growth at Koji. “We hope this will make creators’ Subtext subscriber growth faster and easier to promote than ever.”

The new app is free to use and available today on the Koji App Store .

ABOUT SUBTEXT

Subtext is an award-winning conversation platform that connects creators and subscribers through text messaging. By making direct connections with their fans, Subtext hosts have the ability to communicate one on one or at scale. Subtext customers include INFLCR, Sony Music, Conde Nast, USA Today Network, CNET, and IRONMAN. Subtext is the fourth product spinout from The Alpha Group, a successful incubator for new technology and media properties inside Advance. Advance’s portfolio of exceptional companies includes Condé Nast, American City Business Journals, Leaders Group, Stage Entertainment, Turnitin, 1010data, and POP. Advance is also among the largest shareholders in Charter Communications, Discovery and Reddit. For more information, visit joinsubtext.com.

SUBTEXT PRESS CONTACT

Lauren Burge

lauren@karbocom.com

ABOUT KOJI

Koji is the world’s most powerful Link in Bio platform. With hundreds of free apps created by Koji and its community of independent developers, the Koji Link in Bio gives leading Creators on TikTok, Instagram, Twitch, and other social media platforms new ways to engage audiences, connect with supporters, and monetize. Koji launched in March 2021 and has raised $16 million in venture capital through its parent company GoMeta, Inc.