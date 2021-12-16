Climate First Bank Joins Forces with Project Regeneration to End the Climate Crisis

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Dec. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Values-based community bank Climate First Bank has partnered with Project Regeneration to develop a one-of-a-kind checking account that will support, promote and create funding for the environmental nonprofit’s mission of planetary regeneration.



Paul Hawken, world-renowned eco-entrepreneur and leading voice within the climate movement, is the founder of Project Regeneration and Project Drawdown. The planet-saving projects were founded on the comprehensive solutions outlined in Hawken’s acclaimed books, “Regeneration: Ending the Climate Crisis in One Generation” and “Drawdown: The Most Comprehensive Plan Ever Proposed to Reverse Global Warming.” It was after reading Hawken’s insights that Climate First Bank CEO and Founder Ken LaRoe was inspired to create Climate First Bank, the nation’s first community bank founded on fighting the climate crisis.

“The comprehensive, inclusive, multilevel approach laid out by Paul was the very genesis of Climate First Bank. The solution to combating the climate crisis is in everyone’s hands and as a banker, I had to do my part by creating an impactful institution that would use finance as a tool for good instead of evil,” said LaRoe. “I’m overjoyed to be working closely with Paul and Project Regeneration to further invest in a greener future for all of us.”

Project Regeneration is a radical new approach to the climate crisis, one that weaves justice, climate, biodiversity and human dignity into a seamless tapestry of action, policy and transformation. Responding to the urgency of the climate crisis, Project Regeneration created a nexus of actions or a determined what-to-do manual for all levels of society, from individuals to national governments and everything and everyone in between. It describes a system of interlocking initiatives that can stem the climate crisis in one generation.

When a client opens a Project Regeneration checking account, a $100 donation will also be made directly to Project Regeneration to assist with the foundation’s sustainable initiatives. In addition to the one-time contribution, monthly earnings garnered from the interest on all balances will be donated to the foundation. The account will also have no minimum account balance and no monthly fees. As thanks for contributing to Climate First Bank and Project Regeneration’s joint imperative to halt and reverse the climate crisis, account holders will receive free Project Regeneration-branded checks and a free copy of “Regeneration: Ending the Climate Crisis in One Generation” autographed by Hawken himself.

“Each time you do business with a polluting bank that invests in extractive industries, you are actively aiding in the destruction of our home. This is why Climate First Bank, as a bank that prioritizes the planet and makes regenerative investments, is so essential to Project Regeneration’s global mission to reverse the climate crisis,” said Hawken.



About Climate First Bank

Climate First Bank is a values-based community bank offering a complete, full-service portfolio of simple and easy-to-use traditional banking products. These products are powered by high technology to meet the expectations of today’s consumers. In addition to offering standard banking services, the company places a special emphasis on non-governmental organizations (NGOs) and businesses committed to sustainability. Eco-conscious customers will find dedicated loan options for solar photovoltaic (PV), energy retrofits and infrastructure to help combat the climate crisis. Member FDIC.

About Project Regeneration

Project Regeneration is a registered non-profit organization founded by best-selling author, environmentalist and entrepreneur Paul Hawken. We advocate for a radical new approach to the climate crisis by integrating biodiversity, justice, human dignity and our rigorous research into a seamless tapestry of action, policy and transformation with the goal of ending the climate crisis in one generation.

