TAMKO ADDS NEW TAMKO HERITAGESHIELD™ ENHANCED LIMITED WARRANTY FOR CERTIFIED CONTRACTORS

GALENA, KANSAS, Dec. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TAMKO Building Products LLC is elevating its most popular shingle line like never before. Beginning January 1, 2022, TAMKO Certified Contractors will have the opportunity to offer an all-new TAMKO HeritageShield™ Enhanced Limited Warranty on TAMKO’s popular Heritage Architectural Shingles. As TAMKO adds Heritage® shingles to its contractor loyalty program for the first time ever, the Heritage® brand is also getting a refreshed brand look, complete with new designs for packaging, samples and literature, featuring TAMKO Heritage shingles as America’s Shingle™, which reflects the company’s on-going spirit of patriotism and commitment to community.

“As we approach the 50th anniversary of our Heritage shingles, we are giving our best-known shingle a refreshed look and offering more of the benefits that our loyal roofing contractors have been asking for,” said Alex Hines, TAMKO Vice President of Sales and Marketing. “We are excited about giving roofing contractors the opportunity to add even more value to their businesses with Heritage shingles.”

Starting on January 1, TAMKO certified contractors will be eligible to offer the TAMKO HeritageShield™ Enhanced Limited Warranty, an all-new enhanced warranty on TAMKO’s Heritage shingle that extends the Full Start™ non-prorated warranty period, where both replacement shingles and labor to install them are included, to 15 years – an additional five years compared with the standard Limited Lifetime Warranty offered on Heritage. TAMKO enhanced limited warranties also include the reasonable costs of labor to tear off old shingles, and the reasonable costs to dispose of them.

TAMKO’s Best Contractor Program Ever

Adding the TAMKO HeritageShield™ Enhanced Limited Warranty is just part of a larger effort to offer roofing contractors across the country TAMKO’s best-ever contractor loyalty program. Also coming in 2022 is a NEW Edge Rewards cash-back program for non-certified contractors and TAMKO’s best-ever Pro Rewards cash-back incentives for certified contractors. TAMKO has also greatly simplified its certified contractor application process, removed minimum annual enhanced warranty registration requirements, added loaded contractor account funds to use in the new digital Edge Store, and added new vendors and discounts throughout.

The TAMKO Edge™ contractor loyalty program is free to join and the online registration process takes only minutes. Register for a free account today at www.tamkoedge.com or visit www.tamko.com/edge to learn more about The TAMKO Edge™ benefits to certified and non-certified contractors.

Roofing contractors can learn more about Heritage Architectural Shingles, the new TAMKO HeritageShield™ Enhanced Limited Warranty, Heritage’s brand design refresh and other benefits of The TAMKO Edge™ program by visiting TAMKO’s booth #3129, February 1-3, at the International Roofing Expo in New Orleans, Louisiana. To learn more about The TAMKO Edge™ program, visit tamko.com/edge.

