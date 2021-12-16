3DX Launches Government Contracts Division

Seattle, Dec. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- 3DX Industries Inc. (DDDX) (the “Company” or “3DX”), a state of the art additive manufacturer specializing in 3D Metal Printing, announced it has launched a business development office focused on applying for government contract work targeted towards the US Armed Forces.



This division of 3DX Industries, Inc. will focus on bidding on government contract work for the United States Navy, United States Army, United States Air Force, United States Marine Corps and other local, State and Federal government divisions.

3DX Industries, Inc. has worked as a sub contractor on various projects for government agencies in the past including aircraft carrier parts for the US Navy. Beginning in early 2022, this division of 3DX will be led by Mr. Harold Blackwell and focus on the various government contract opportunities available in the United States to manufacturers with the additive and subtractive capabilities of 3DX Industries.

“We have experience in making parts for the military and know we can provide exceptional value to the armed forces via our manufacturing capabilities,” said Mr. Roger Janssen, President & CEO at 3DX Industries, Inc. “Moving into 2022, we want to have a clear focus on securing these projects and believe Harold’s experience in the space will be a perfect fit with our business objectives.”

The United States Government recently passed bipartisan legislation, The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, which will invest over $1 trillion USD into roads, bridges, utilities, transportation and water systems, among other investments.

“The timing could not be better,” Mr. Harold Blackwell said. “We plan to make the most of the opportunities to position 3DX into the government contracting ecosystem.”

Mr. Harold Blackwell, who has led the Mergers & Acquisitions for 3DX in 2021, will pivot to the new position starting January 1st, 2022.

About the Company: 3DX Industries, Inc. is focused on the additive metal manufacturing segment within the manufacturing industry. 3DX has the capability of manufacturing a wide variety of products using its 3D metal printing system, 3D plastic printing as well as more traditional methods of precision manufacturing. 3DX offers additive and traditional manufacturing services as well as product design, engineering and assembly services to its customers.

