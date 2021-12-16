Solutions Granted Partners With CODA Intelligence to Boost Their Next-Generation MDR With Hyper-Personalized Threat Intelligence

WOODBRIDGE, Va., Dec. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Solutions Granted, (a Master MSSP and global cybersecurity managed services provider) protecting more than 600 MSPs, is committed to delivering best-in-class SOC services to its partners. In addition to their U.S.-based SOC, Solutions Granted continually evolves its stack to ensure its capabilities keep up with the changing threat landscape. Aligned with this goal, they've partnered up with CODA Intelligence to deliver a hyper-personalized and proactive remediation plan powered by CODA's machine learning contextual risk scoring.

"The CODA technology goes well beyond your typical CVE based vulnerability assessment tool. The operational efficiencies that Solutions Granted gains translate into real value for our MSPs and their customers in ways that I have not seen before. My biggest fear over the last few years has been the unknown vulnerability that we could not see or was supposed to have already been patched. CODA takes that fear and turns it into clear actionable intelligence that helps us protect our MSPs and their customers," said Michael Crean, CEO of Solutions Granted.

CODA Intelligence is a channel-first innovative security company that enables its customers to scale their SecOps capabilities leveraging the CODA Footprint platform for counter-threat intelligence, red teaming, and continuous vulnerability management fueled by machine learning.

CODA Footprint accurately identifies and prioritizes attack kill chains as they emerge in their customer tenants. Its proprietary machine learning algorithms enable the platform to uniquely score new vulnerabilities beyond CVSS scores by employing over 30 different data points to build contextual risk scores relevant to each unique customer. These insights are highly effective in reducing the customer's attack surface in the smallest amount of time as well as reducing the time needed to respond in case of a data breach.

"We believe that DevOps, SecOps, and Engineering teams (blue teams) should have access to at least the same level of information regarding their own IT landscape as their attackers do. That's why we give them even more. Using Footprint, our MSSP partners have managed to reduce their customer's exposure by over 90% in the first 24 hours," said Cristian Sandescu, CEO and Founder of CODA Intelligence.

Cory Clark, Vice President of Threat operations, said, "Organizations have become reliant on the integrity of RMM-tools and that patching is completed successfully across their environments. Unfortunately, we have found that these tools are reporting misinformation or unable to account for vulnerabilities that do not have an immediate patch. Leveraging CODA Footprint, we are able to identify vulnerabilities on Windows endpoints by leveraging the NIST CVE database as well as DISA STIGs. Once a vulnerability is identified, CODA can ensure that the endpoint meets all the requirements to apply to the CVE. This allows us to prioritize the vulnerabilities and shrink the attack landscape quickly and efficiently."

Given the amplitude and depth of the Log4Shell vulnerability, it is probably the most dangerous we've seen in the past decade. We decided to offer free access to our Log4J detection engines to the entire MSP/MSSP ecosystem to accelerate its detection and remediation. For more details, visit https://codaintelligence.com/log4shell.

About Solutions Granted

Solutions Granted is a Master Managed Security Services Provider (Master MSSP.) They have achieved success and rapid growth over the years, delivering cybersecurity solutions to North American MSPs and MSSPs. They are committed to delivering solutions without a long-term contract. Over the past several years, Solutions Granted has emerged as a clear leader in the channel, by winning countless awards, including the CRN Security 100 list (2018-2021), Top Global MSSP List (2018-2021), Sonic Wall North America Partner of the Year, and Blackberry Cylance MSSP Partner of the Year (2019- 2021). Learn more at www.SolutionsGranted.com.

About CODA Intelligence

CODA Intelligence is a channel-first innovative security startup that enables its customers to scale their SecOps capabilities leveraging the CODA Footprint platform for counter-threat intelligence, red teaming, and continuous vulnerability management fueled by machine learning.

