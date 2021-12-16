NVIDIA to Unveil Latest Accelerated Computing Breakthroughs in Virtual Special Address During CES

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Dec. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NVIDIA today announced that it will deliver a special address during CES on Jan. 4, 2022, at 8 a.m. Pacific time.

Jeff Fisher, senior vice president of GeForce, and Ali Kani, vice president and general manager of Automotive, will present the latest breakthroughs in accelerated computing — from design and simulation to gaming to autonomous vehicles.

Watch the presentation at https://www.nvidia.com/en-us/events/ ces / .

News related to the event will be posted at nvidianews.nvidia.com .

