Arrcus Joins MANRS to Help Improve Internet Routing Security

Arrcus joins MANRS to help improve worldwide internet routing security

The company is the first new vendor and software networking vendor to join MANRS since the inception of the Equipment Vendor Program earlier this year with participation from founding members Arista, Cisco, Huawei, Juniper, and Nokia

ACE (Arrcus Connected Edge) software platform delivers hardened routing security at scale and performance



SAN JOSE, Calif., Dec. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arrcus , the hyperscale networking software company and a leader in edge infrastructure, today announced it has joined Mutually Agreed Norms for Routing Security (MANRS) , an initiative encouraging the adoption of industry best practices and technological solutions by telecom network operators that provides crucial fixes to reduce the most common routing threats. Arrcus is the first new vendor to join MANRS since the inception of the Equipment Vendor Program earlier this year with participation from founding members Arista, Cisco, Huawei, Juniper, and Nokia , and the first software networking vendor to be a member in MANRS. Arrcus, with its experience building the ACE platform, is pleased to bring deep routing insights to the MANRS group.

With 5G, an increasing number of latency-sensitive applications are taking advantage of distributed edge environments – e.g., applications supporting industrial IoT as well as consumer and commercial AR/VR experiences. As a result, ensuring secure and reliable end-to-end networking across the distributed internet is critical. The internet is a constantly evolving mesh that is made up of a group of networks that uses Border Gateway Protocol (BGP) to route packets. These network groups, referred to as autonomous systems (AS) and managed by organizations including telecom network operators, have a series of peering agreements among themselves that allow traffic to move between their networks. However, BGP is susceptible to attacks including route hijacking, route leaks, and IP address spoofing that can cause disruptions to the internet, resulting in lost revenue and negatively impacting brand reputation. To address this telecom network operators need to secure internet-facing infrastructure from control plane and data plane attacks to reduce the impact of malicious attacks, protect network assets, and improve business availability. MANRS aims to standardize and develop best practices for routing security that is vital to protecting the future of the internet.

“We’re excited to have Arrcus join the MANRS community to collaborate on best practices to secure routing and improve Internet resiliency,” said Joseph Lorenzo Hall, Senior Vice President of the Internet Society – a global organization that provides support for MANRS. “The Arrcus team brings deep networking expertise, particularly in the routing domain, and experience working with leading global telecoms, which will prove invaluable in our collective efforts to improve routing security.”

“Creating Arrcus’s ACE platform by working closely with the world’s leading network providers has given us a unique perspective into how critical routing security is to protect the viability of the internet for both businesses and consumers. We look forward to collaborating through MANRS and the Internet Society to make the internet more secure, stable, and reliable for everyone,” said Shekar Ayyar, CEO, Arrcus.

Arrcus Route Origin Validation (ROV) in ACE

Arrcus has delivered a resource public key infrastructure (RPKI)-based ROV solution to validate inter-domain network traffic that is much less resource-intensive than alternatives. The solution assesses the validity of routes received and detects anomalies, thereby improving the security of the network in control and data planes. This enables network operators to enhance performance and security at a greater scale with up to 100 million BGP paths, enabling customers to achieve new levels of operational efficiency while delivering a reliable and secure experience. The solution can be deployed on physical or virtual routers, either on-prem or on cloud.

“The trust-based internet routing model is flawed and attacks can be disruptive to the stability of the internet and the impact can be widespread,” said Derek Yeung, co-founder and chief architect, Arrcus. “High memory, CPU, and bandwidth consumption of alternative ROV solutions have been a huge hurdle for network operators. As our operating system within ACE - ArcOS - was built taking a revolutionary approach based on modern architectural tenets, our ROV solution offers a simple, secure, and seamless way for routes to be validated with massive scalability and low memory consumption.”

Complementing ArcOS, the intelligent analytics service within ACE, ArcIQ, offers deep, real-time visibility of the networks and devices with actionable insights and alerts for proactive incident management and faster troubleshooting. Together, they enable threat detection using flow-based telemetry combined with efficient mitigation at the edge using BGP FlowSpec before any serious threat to network infrastructure and service availability.

“Our goal has always been to deliver the most advanced global network services in the world while maintaining reliability and security for our customers,” said Dorian Kim, VP of IP Engineering for the Global IP Network at NTT Ltd. “We’ve worked closely with Arrcus to enhance our capabilities. Arrcus’s Route Origin Validation solution in their ACE platform enables us to provide security, performance, and reliability at scale. We are leveraging ACE’s unique ability to validate routes with much less memory consumption than other alternatives we have considered.”

