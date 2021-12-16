Waterloo-Based IoT Solution Provider eleven-x Launches Sensor-Based Smart Parking Solution to Maximize Use of Parking Assets and Improve Customer Experience

WATERLOO, Ontario, Dec. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eleven-x, a global supplier of wireless IoT solutions, is excited to announce the launch of eXactpark, its newest sensor-based smart parking solution. This game-changing innovative solution will help municipalities, campuses and private organizations drive additional revenues, reduce costs, and ensure a great experience for drivers. eleven-x’s patent-pending, real-time stall occupancy sensor is the key enabling technology for better understanding of how parking assets are being used and for enabling new capabilities designed to improve operations.



“Given the financial impacts of the pandemic on parking revenues, this technology is essential to help cities, campuses and organizations improve operations and maximize the use of their parking stalls,” said Dan Mathers, President and CEO of eleven-x. “Our new smart parking solution will also help to improve the customer experience by navigating people to available spots, avoiding the need to circle around city streets and parking lots looking for a parking spot.”

With industry-leading accuracy and unsurpassed reliability, eXactpark offers the lowest cost-per space solution available on the market. Once implemented, this solution will enable seamless parking experiences through proper wayfinding, providing drivers with real-time information on space availability and location. The data it generates will be essential for creating actionable analytics integral to asset management and program planning.

eleven-x’s smart parking solution is also a critical tool to manage parking compliance and enforcement. Sensors enable alerts to compliance officers when vehicles are in contravention of parking conditions, allowing for more efficiency whether it be a warning or parking ticket.

This innovative smart parking solution uses LoRaWAN®, a low-power technology that offers longer battery life for sensors and reduced maintenance costs. Providing industry-leading battery life and unsurpassed reliability, eXactpark’s SPS-X sensor uses a combination of wireless technologies and artificial intelligence to accurately determine the occupancy status of every parking stall. The eXactpark software platform easily integrates with other smart parking technologies and provides historical and real-time data to ensure effective management of parking spaces while optimizing compliance revenues and improving operations.

“Parking has become such an important consideration when it comes to climate change, reducing greenhouse gas emissions, land use planning, economic development and creating livable communities,” said Mathers. “With the historical and real-time data generated from eXactpark, cities, campuses and organizations will be better positioned to address these issues while offering better parking guidance and navigation for the customer.”

With the exponential growth of vehicular traffic in cities, it is essential that municipalities, campuses and organizations implement smart parking solutions to better manage traffic flow and provide parking guidance. By incorporating IoT solutions into a smart parking management system, it will be possible to extract valuable data to enhance revenues, streamline operations and improve the customer experience.

eXactpark is available now and installations have already begun for organizations including the Town of Oakville, City of Stratford, City of Spruce Grove and the University of British Columbia. For more information about eleven-x and its sensor-based stall occupancy monitoring solution, visit www.exactpark.com.

ABOUT ELEVEN-X INC:

eleven-x simplifies IoT and facilitates faster, evidence-driven decisions through wireless connectivity and real-time data collection for Intelligent Cities, Campuses, Buildings and Industry. We offer complete device to cloud LoRaWAN® solutions, comprised of accurate and reliable sensor networks delivering secure data to our customers through easy-to-use dashboards and industry-standard APIs. Organizations rely on eleven-x’s wireless connectivity expertise to deliver turnkey solutions that improve operations, simplify processes and deliver value in today’s connected world. Visit eleven-x.com for more information.

Website: https://www.eleven-x.com

Twitter: https://twitter.com/eleven_x

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/eleven-x

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/eleven-x

For media inquiries, please contact:

Mark Hall

Head of Marketing

eleven-x

mark.hall@eleven-x.com