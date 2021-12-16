GRSi Wins a Three-Year Contract to Provide Extramural Division Analysis and Environmental Assessment Support to NIDDK

BETHESDA, Md., Dec. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GRSi, providing state-of-the-art innovations and solutions across the Civilian, Defense, and Intel communities, was recently awarded a three-year contract to provide division analysis and environmental assessment support to the advanced administrative and scientific missions of the National Institute of Diabetes, Digestive and Kidney Diseases' (NIDDK) Endocrinology and Metabolic Disease (DEM) Division. NIDDK is the lead federal agency for the latest research on diabetes and other endocrine and metabolic diseases.

Under this new task order, GRSi will continue to support NIDDK's mission needs and is focused on providing business consulting services to aid in conducting an environmental assessment within the DEM. GRSi subject matter experts (SMEs) will ensure full operational excellence for the Institute's DEM while driving next-generation technologies to support the furthering and advancement of research in type 1 and type 2 diabetes and other metabolic disorders.

"We are excited about the expansion of our role at NIDDK as it is directly related to our pride in supporting such critical missions. We look forward to partnering with the DEM division in their mission to increase the quality of life for those living with endocrine and metabolic diseases."

- Diane Yarnell, Executive Vice President & Chief of Staff

