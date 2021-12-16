Intersolar North America and Energy Storage North America 2022 to Deliver Actionable and Interactive Workshops

PORTLAND, Maine, Dec. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intersolar North America (ISNA) and Energy Storage North America (ESNA), the industry’s flagship solar + storage event, will provide hands-on training through interactive workshops as part of #isnaesna22 this January at the Long Beach Convention Center in Long Beach, CA.



Held on January 12, the 2022 pre-conference workshops will deliver focused and effective training on a range of topics:

NABCEP Technical Training , presented by the North American Board of Certified Energy Practitioners (offering the opportunity to earn 6 advanced-level CEUs)

, presented by the North American Board of Certified Energy Practitioners (offering the opportunity to earn 6 advanced-level CEUs) Energy Storage, PV and the NEC , presented by Sean White (White House Solar) and Bill Brooks (Brooks Engineering)

, presented by Sean White (White House Solar) and Bill Brooks (Brooks Engineering) Operations and Maintenance (O&M) for PV Systems , presented by Solar Energy International (course is NABCEP Certified and is worth 5.5 CEUs)

, presented by Solar Energy International (course is NABCEP Certified and is worth 5.5 CEUs) NFPA 855 and Fire Codes for ESS , presented by Justine Sanchez (Mayfield Renewables)

, presented by Justine Sanchez (Mayfield Renewables) Long Duration Energy Storage (LDES): Due Diligence for Grid Planning & Product Development , presented by Sergio Dueñas (California Energy Storage Alliance) and Erin Childs (Strategen)

, presented by Sergio Dueñas (California Energy Storage Alliance) and Erin Childs (Strategen) Think Beyond the Grid! How Green Hydrogen Will Open Vast New Market Opportunities for Solar: Fundamentals, Applications & the Evolution of Green Hydrogen Hubs , presented by Janice Lin (Green Hydrogen Coalition)

, presented by Janice Lin (Green Hydrogen Coalition) State of the Evolving Market for Storage & Hybrid Projects, presented by Mike Berlinski (Customized Energy Solutions) and Tony Abate (Customized Energy Solutions)



To access these interactive and informative courses, #isnaesna22 attendees can upgrade their conference or expo hall pass. Additional registration is required and can be completed here .

