New Executive Trio to Lead Kinetic Insurance as Wearable Tech Reduces Injury & Claims

NEW YORK, Dec. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kinetic , the company providing wearable technology that fosters safe environments for the industrial workforce, today announced that Gerritt Graham, Ronnie O’Dell and Steven Schafer will lead Kinetic Insurance . Kinetic Insurance was announced as a new company on November 16, combining workers’ compensation insurance with a technology-driven approach to worker safety: Kinetic Announces Kinetic Insurance in Partnership with Nationwide .



Underwritten by Nationwide’s E&S/Specialty division, Kinetic Insurance provides smarter workers’ compensation insurance that reduces injuries and costs with state-of-the art technology. Graham, O’Dell and Schafer will lead the company, reporting directly to the CEO and co-founder, Haytham Elhawary. Kinetic’s proactive policy offerings directly equip policyholders with wearable technology designed to reduce injuries and losses while maximizing a policyholder’s safety program and safety culture.

“Kinetic Insurance is pioneering a whole new approach to workers’ compensation insurance that harnesses innovative technology to proactively prevent injuries, proven to reduce claims costs up to 50% in high-risk strain and sprain environments like manufacturing and warehousing,” said Haytham Elhawary, co-founder and CEO of both Kinetic and Kinetic Insurance. “Gerritt, Ronnie and Steven were hand-picked to lead Kinetic Insurance through a high growth launch, as we expand the benefits of wearable safety tech from enterprise deployments to more widespread industry adoption.”

Gerritt Graham assumes the role of EVP, Growth Strategy for Kinetic Insurance, where he will lead go-to-market strategy marketing and distribution. Graham is a seasoned growth executive with more than 20 years experience leading sales and marketing organizations across the financial services vertical. Notably, he was the Chief Commercial Officer for Corvus Insurance Holdings, Inc., leading that market to over 100M in premium.

Vice President Ronnie O’Dell will lead business development and broker relations for Kinetic Insurance. O’Dell brings more than two decades of business development experience to his new role, most recently as VP of Distribution for CopperPoint of California (Formerly Pacific Compensation Ins. Company), a $380M mono-line workers’ compensation business unit of CopperPoint Insurance Companies based in Arizona.

Steven Schafer will serve as Vice President of Underwriting at Kinetic Insurance. Schafer has a proven track record of building and leading profitable insurance organizations, having served as Underwriting Leader of Specialty Programs for EMPLOYERS, and before that, as AVP of Underwriting for Pacific Compensation Insurance Company.

Graham, O’Dell and Schafer share more thoughts in the latest Kinetic blog, including perspective on how Kinetic Insurance is expanding the benefits of wearable safety tech to more employers: Introducing New Leaders of the Kinetic Insurance Team .

Availability

The smart wearable Kinetic Reflex device reduces the incidence of workplace injuries by automatically detecting unsafe postures and providing workers with real time feedback. Over time, workers can improve their biomechanics, resulting in fewer injuries and improved well-being. Safety managers can view risk data in the Kinetic dashboard to make targeted changes to workplace processes that help to reduce injury risk further.

Kinetic wearable technology is included at no extra cost with a Kinetic Insurance policy. A commitment is required on behalf of the policyholder to use the technology with their workforce. As an additional incentive, if the policyholder gets to a minimum device usage they have an option to opt into a generous dividend program, which could help them reduce their net premium even further. Policyholders can request quotes for workers’ compensation coverage from Kinetic Insurance appointed agents.

About KINETIC

Kinetic provides wearable technology and a software analytics platform that helps reduce workplace injuries. To date, tens of thousands of workers have worn Kinetic’s Reflex product at hundreds of facilities around the world, with a 50-60% reduction in injury frequency. Customers include companies in the retail, logistics and manufacturing industries, including 6 of the Fortune 50. KINETIC was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in New York. Learn more at https://wearkinetic.com/ .