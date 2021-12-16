Indochino Announces 2022 Growth Plans Including Women's Wear and Retail Expansion Towards 100 Locations

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- INDOCHINO, the global leader in custom apparel, has announced milestones the company expects to reach in 2022. These include expanding into women's wear, eclipsing 100 retail locations, and significantly increasing its share of the men's wedding apparel market as the brand anticipates 2022 to be a year of growth and profitability.

"We're always looking for new ways to enhance our experience and provide quality, affordable made-to-measure options to a generation of men, and now women, so I'm excited for what next year will bring," said Drew Green, President and CEO of INDOCHINO. "We are very proud of 2021, and there are many positive indicators that 2022 will be our biggest year yet with our expansion into women's wear, increasing retail footprint, and core experience helping to fuel our growth for decades to come."

INDOCHINO will launch its first women's wear line in 2022, targeting a completely new customer demographic. Organically, INDOCHINO already attracts many women who find a successful fit using its men's pattern, and the decision follows extensive feedback from individuals seeking made-to-measure, personalized clothing crafted from a dedicated women's pattern.

"We know that many women are looking for well-tailored custom clothing that doesn't cost a fortune and there simply isn't a custom women's wear brand comparable to INDOCHINO on the market," Green continued. "We've been looking to fulfill this need for years but wanted to make sure that the timing was right, we could do it right, and the brand was ready, so I'm delighted to share the news that we will be introducing our first women's wear collection next year."

To drive further growth and make its retail experience more accessible, INDOCHINO will surpass one hundred locations in 2022. The company plans to expand into new markets such as New Mexico, Kentucky and Alabama, while continuing to increase its presence in prominent existing markets such as New York and California.

INDOCHINO currently has 79 locations across North America, offering a personalized service where customers are professionally measured and design their one-of-a-kind suits, shirts, casual wear and outerwear. The new stores will be in both standalone INDOCHINO showrooms and Nordstrom shops, as the brand continues to grow its partnership with the luxury department store.

INDOCHINO will focus on increasing market share of men's wedding apparel in 2022. This follows a sharp increase in sales of custom wedding attire in 2021, with year-to-date wedding appointments 79% higher than the company's highest benchmark.

In November alone, wedding appointments increased 141% over 2019, signaling that INDOCHINO's wedding business will continue to build into the new year. This correlates with reports that 2022 is set to be the biggest year for weddings since 1984* and the brand is looking to capitalize on the surge, with a goal to be widely recognized as the experts in men's wedding attire.

To support the upcoming wedding season, INDOCHINO will introduce more fabrics and product features for grooms and groomsmen. Sales of tuxedos, a mainstay of formal weddings, increased by 93% in 2021 compared to 2019 and, launching in 2022, customers will have the ability to design any suit fabric as a tuxedo. Customers can also expect an expanded assortment of its most popular ongoing fabric collections, offering wedding customers even more choice throughout the year.

