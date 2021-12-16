TutorEye announces the launch of all new SAT test prep services

POWAY, Calif., Dec. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Being among the best value providers in the online tutoring space, TutorEye continues to be focused on giving personalized attention to its student needs.

Adding to this, Arun Singla, co-founder of TutorEye Inc., said that "In simple terms, no two sessions are ever going to be identical at TutorEye, and for us, the session only ends when the student is happy & gets what they came to us for. The next goal for us is to help increase the success rate of students taking SAT tests in 2022."

As we approach the college admission sessions, Team at TutorEye is all set to launch its SAT Test Prep services and provide customized curricula that enhance strengths and improve target areas for each student. In addition, students will be taught the essential fundamentals, test-taking strategies, and study habits that will carry them through college and help them succeed in the longer run.

Also adding to the announcement and launch of the new test prep services, Amandeep Singh, Academic lead at TutorEye Inc., said that "TutorEye provides an adaptable student-focused approach, instead of the more rigorous course focused approach followed by other test prep companies. In addition, TutorEye strives to foster an enjoyable atmosphere for learning and success on any test or subject matter."

What can users expect to find different at TutorEye SAT test prep?

First is the free SAT diagnostic test, which allows our team to understand each student uniquely. The second is the concept of collaboration, where the test prep plan is crafted for each student as the company believes it is the best way to help students ace the test in one go. Last but the most important is the LIVE tutoring replacing traditional learning trends through PPTs and pre-recorded sessions. Students at TutorEye will also get a dedicated mentor and tutor assigned to support their learning needs.

