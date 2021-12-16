Could Sunflowers Solve the Cream Cheese Crisis? Spero® Says Yes. Expanding Into Food Service.

NEW YORK, Dec. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Don't panic bagel connoisseurs and professional shmear-ers, Spero ® Sunflower® Cream Cheese has it covered and is here to solve the cream cheese crisis as they expand into Food Service in 2022.

On October 28, Market Realist was one of the early reporters of a nationwide cream cheese shortage. Fast forward to December, the shortage has become a full-fledged crisis, making headlines on CNN, Food & Wine, NBC and more. Supply chains are unable to determine when stock will be replenished. Most affected are New York City bagel shops and grocery stores with the exception of Black Seed Bagels, an artisan bagel shop led by James Beard-nominated executive chef and head baker, Dianna Daoheung. Black Seed partners with Spero® Foods, also a woman-owned business, that makes cream cheese out of organic sunflower seeds.

If the name Spero® sounds familiar, the company was recently featured on The Today Show, TED, Forbes, Fast Company, and is the 3rd Fastest Growing Plant-Based Cheese in the US (SPINS). Led by engineer-scientist Phaedra, Spero ® is a plant-based dairy Company that makes dairy alternatives from seeds.

Spero®'s Sunflower® Cream Cheeses are growing rapidly and popping up all over the country. The cream cheeses are anything but basic -- made from organic sunflowers and offer 5 bold, creamy dreamy flavors. They are also makers of plant-based goat cheese, cheese spreads, and are launching game-changing meltable cheddar and mozzarella in 2022. The products are allergy-friendly (there's been a big rise in demand for foods without nuts, dairy, soy), and not to drag on dairy, but Spero® is remarkably sustainable; emitting an estimated 99% less CO2 than dairy and using 96% less water than nut cheeses*.

Bagel shop owners & retailers -- no need to cross state lines to fulfill the cream cheese needs. Spero® Foods is carried by major and national distributors and ships nationwide in a little as 2 days. Spero® has received rave reviews from the likes of Lizzo , Radhi Devlukia-Shetty , Tastemade, Lil Sipper, and staff of michelin-starred Single Thread Farms. In the spirit of Mariah Carey's holiday season Cue the music: "All I want for Christmas is Spero®".

Customers can find Spero® in many major natural food grocers such as Whole Foods, Sprouts, Gelson's, Central Market, Kings, Balducci's, and many more. Visit sperofoods.co/find to locate the nearest retailer or purchase directly from Spero's website at https://sperofoods.co . Grab a tub and spread the word.

Spero® is a plant-based dairy tech company on a mission to outcompete dairy in scale, price, and taste, by employing internationally pending-patented technology that transforms low-cost, sustainable, and scalable ingredients into plant-based dairy. Spero® is plant-based dairy democratized.

Media Kit Contact: Kimi, pr@sperofoods.co

