Seoul Robotics Ends 2021 with Largest Business Growth To-Date

IRVINE, Calif., Dec. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Seoul Robotics , the 3D perception solution company using deep learning AI to power the future of mobility, today announced that in 2021 the company more than doubled the number of partnerships and global employees. In July alone, Seoul Robotics closed more business than in the entirety of 2020.



Since launching in North America in January 2021, Seoul Robotics has introduced three plug-and-play 3D perception systems, Discovery , Voyage , and Endeavor , as well as the most advanced version of its 3D perception platform, SENSR 2.2 . SENSR 2.2 is the only 3D perception software on the market leveraging deep learning AI and is compatible with over 75 different makes and models of 3D sensors, including LiDAR.

Over the past year, Seoul Robotics has secured and scaled solutions with several top-tier companies and government entities, including multiple Tier-1 original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and Departments of Transportation. Current partners include BMW, Mercedes-Benz, Qualcomm, the city of Chattanooga, Tennessee, Mcity, Emart, and more. Seoul Robotics has an expansive reach, with projects currently deployed across six continents in the Intelligent Transportation Systems, autonomous mobility, smart city, security, retail, and logistics spaces.

Additionally, Seoul Robotics has continued to expand its work with major industry players to increase accessibility to its 3D perception software through strategic integrations. In 2021, Seoul Robotics introduced a range of new solutions, including:

A 3D Plug-In for Milestone XProtect Video Management Software, granting Milestone customers access to both 2D and 3D visuals within the XProtect dashboard.

An obstacle and crash detection system for aviation and ground service equipment with autonomous avoidance systems provider Evitado.

An intersection monitoring project with LG U+, one of the largest telecom companies in South Korea, to track traffic conditions and install LiDAR video analysis solutions using both cloud and edge computing on LG U+’s 5G network.



“Seoul Robotics was founded with the goal of democratizing 3D computer vision, bringing the enhanced capabilities of 3D perception beyond the silo of autonomous vehicles. The market response has exceeded our expectations, with interest in our technology and solutions surging, and more new partnerships than all previous years combined,” said HanBin Lee, CEO and Co-Founder of Seoul Robotics. “Our momentum validates the importance of this technology to create safer, more autonomous and efficient spaces. This is only the beginning of continued growth for our company and industry.”

Seoul Robotics’ unprecedented growth can be attributed to an increasing interest in leveraging 3D computer vision to address long-standing challenges. The same technology that can identify, detect, and track objects for autonomous vehicles can also be applied to a range of other industries, including retail, security, and smart cities. As 3D perception software continues to advance its capabilities and the price of hardware decreases, more companies will integrate these solutions into business workflows to gain unparalleled insights into movement and obstacles, including traffic flow, roadway safety detection, and occupancy tracking.

In recognition of Seoul Robotics’ market impact, in July 2021, Seoul Robotics was named one of five ‘ Innovative Icons ’ by the Korean government and received a $10M investment after a rigorous, four-month analysis of more than 200 companies. Seoul Robotics also received further third-party validation of its market leadership when the Korea Testing Laboratory independently verified SENSR 2.2’s accuracy and detection capabilities, and confirmed that the industry-leading 3D perception software can detect objects within a four-centimeter radius. Additionally, in July 2021, SENSR was named “Most Advanced in Industry” by German consulting firm H&Z Management Consulting in their independent report, “ Market Study: LiDAR for industrial applications .” These recognitions further demonstrate that Seoul Robotics is already leading the industry in accuracy and capabilities, and has immense potential to continue disrupting the industry.

To learn more about Seoul Robotics or view available roles for the company's growing team, visit https://www.seoulrobotics.org/ .

About Seoul Robotics

Seoul Robotics is a 3D perception solution company building a platform that uses AI deep learning to power the future of mobility. Founded in 2017, Seoul Robotics has partnered with OEMs, system integrators, and government agencies around the world to diversify the use of 3D data. The company has developed and commercialized its own proprietary software, which is compatible with nearly all commercially available LiDAR and 3D data sensors, to increase accuracy, efficiency and ensure safety across a range of industries and applications. Seoul Robotics has offices in Seoul, Munich, California, Raleigh and Detroit and is backed by leading global financial institutions. For more information, visit http://www.seoulrobotics.org/ .

