SoundCommerce Launches Customer360 to Optimize Retail Brands for Customer Profitability

SEATTLE, Dec. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Retail data platform provider SoundCommerce announced today the launch of SoundCommerce Customer360 , a cloud solution helping retail brands align marketing, merchandising and operations data to build accurate, actionable views of shopper profitability and lifetime value. PacSun has adopted SoundCommerce Customer360 to serve as a single source of truth for all customer transaction, interaction and event data driving business performance across retail stores and the ecommerce business.



“SoundCommerce helps PacSun manage complex omnichannel data to drive great customer experiences and higher customer lifetime value,” said Mike Relich, Co-CEO at PacSun. “With SoundCommerce, we’re making smarter decisions to build stronger relationships with our community, even as we grow our profitable retail operations.”

PacSun is a leading specialty retailer based in California offering a cross section of emerging brands and trending fashion through the lens of youth culture. At PacSun, SoundCommerce Customer360 brings disparate marketing and operations event data together to help the retailer balance compelling customer experiences with contribution profits and customer lifetime value (CLV).

SoundCommerce Customer360 helps consumer brands and retailers like PacSun:

Enrich shopper profiles with identity and demographic attributes

Track shopper behavior and value across omnichannel operations

Drive digital marketing campaigns to shopper segment profitability targets

Optimize assortment, promotions, and fulfillment for customer engagement and CLV

Increase CLV with insights into complex membership and subscription programs

Optimize customer engagement and retention programs for profitability

Analyze operational root cause drivers and detractors of shopper lifetime value

Push customer profile and segment data to downstream applications

Leapfrog slow and expensive data warehouse buildout projects



Align Retail Marketing and Operations Decisions with Shopper Lifetime Profitability

SoundCommerce Customer360 collects customer profile and event data in real-time and unifies it with data sets across marketing, merchandising, customer experience and finance. In turn, SoundCommerce’s unified data models inform better retail decisions, improve shopper experiences and increase customer lifetime profits.

“SoundCommerce provides near real-time centralized customer insights which can help PacSun marketing and operations create better customer experience,” said Shirley Gao, PacSun CIO. “SoundCommerce has been key to PacSun unlocking value from our data.”



Brands often lean on marketing tools like Customer Data Platforms to drive customer experience, while key operations data like shipping costs or available inventory remains siloed, causing retailers to lose profit on sales. SoundCommerce Customer360 helps brands align operations data with marketing data for a clear view of what is driving or detracting from profit.



Enrich Shopper Profile Data for Better Targeting and Activation

SoundCommerce Customer360 makes it easy for non-technical business stakeholders to model, generate and export actionable customer segments, product assortments and list of orders based on granular criteria. Supported customer segmentation criteria include marketing considerations like cost of acquisition and campaign source and medium engagement, along with operational inputs like order cancellation and doorstep delivery latency.

Optimize Retail Digital Marketing Campaigns for Order and Customer Profitability

With SoundCommerce Customer360, retail brands like PacSun optimize retention marketing campaigns to profitability and contribution margin CLV goals. For example, with Customer360, retailers have insight into a customer’s average order value or whether a customer frequently returns their online orders. This level of granular customer data can then be used to determine which customers receive an exclusive discount or other marketing offer.

SoundCommerce Customer360 supports dynamic customer attributes including marketing engagement across paid, social, email and messaging campaigns; profiling and segmentation of named and anonymous shoppers; and awareness of complex subscription membership and loyalty status. The module provides native tools for granular segmentation, and customer data orchestration to industry-leading data activation tools.

Optimize Retail Merchandising and Operations for Repeat Engagement and CLV

With SoundCommerce Customer360, retail brands like PacSun align customer profiles and segments with post-conversion retail considerations including merchandising calendar and discount promotions, cancellations and returns, order and shipment routing, fulfillment and shipping latency, inventory availability by location, and variable costs of doorstep delivery -- variables ignored by generic customer data platform (CDP) providers.

About SoundCommerce

The SoundCommerce retail data platform drives profitable growth, customer experience and lifetime value across retail systems and channels — from first click to doorstep delivery. SoundCommerce works with retail brands’ existing technology stack to transform customer experience across marketing, merchandising, supply, fulfillment, delivery, and customer service. The data platform tracks real-time operational events, profitability and customer lifetime value to drive decisions and actions fundamental to cross-channel and direct-to-consumer success. Founded by Amazon veterans and backed by leading venture capital investors, SoundCommerce is headquartered in Seattle.

