Hotel Sourcing Newcomer Integrates Health Security Screening Into Automated RFP

PLANO, Texas, Dec. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BTP Automation, the industry leader in data-driven hotel procurement solutions, today announced it is the first corporate travel solution provider to adopt Sharecare Health Security VERIFIED™ with Forbes Travel Guide. A critical element of BTP's efforts to protect employee well-being and safety as business travel resumes, this tech-enabled third-party verification system affirms a hotel's compliance with more than 360 expert-validated standards, including health and hygiene protocols, cleaning products and procedures, and air ventilation.

According to Wakefield Research, 89% of business travelers expect their employers to introduce additional health and safety protection measures for corporate travel in response to COVID-19. Additionally, 31% said they would limit travel if their company did not implement supporting measures or policies, and 23% further indicated such inaction would lead them to seek other employment.

"We are excited to partner with Sharecare and Forbes Travel Guide to lead the industry back from such a devastating year and a half," said BTP Automation CEO Bruce Yoxsimer. "Companies are clearly seeking to provide a greater level of stewardship for their traveling populations and this is an important step in responding to an increased duty of care. Integrating health security screening into the RFP process - which is typically cost-driven, rather than duty of care-centric - adds an efficient, powerful tool for travel management and suppliers to care for customers and their employees."

To advance health security as a hotel and corporate travel standard, BTP Automation has integrated Sharecare's VERIFIED designation into its corporate travel management platform's automated, digital request for proposal (RFP) process and selection criteria. Corporate clients of BTP Automation also have the option to require its approved hotels to achieve Sharecare VERIFIED status, signaling to employees that their employer is committed to preserving their personal health and safety on business travel.

"With mounting pressures caused by the pandemic and labor shortage, employers are called to reimagine their well-being strategies to include health security as a foundational element of the employee experience," said Hermann Elger, executive vice president of travel, entertainment, and health security at Sharecare. "We're proud to partner with BTP Automation to help employers support the safety and well-being of their global workforces as offsite meetings, conferences, and other business travel resume."

To date, more than 1,000 hotels and resorts and 2,000 restaurants globally are Sharecare Health Security VERIFIED with Forbes Travel Guide. For more information about Sharecare VERIFIED, visit sharecare.com/healthsecurity.

About BTP Automation

Plano, Texas-based Business Travel Performance (BTP) Automation, Inc. has developed the corporate travel industry's first and only adaptive business travel management system. It is capable of automatically and dynamically renegotiating program terms and conditions throughout the hotel program lifecycle. BTP provides continuous data-driven refinement of the negotiated hotel program that considers actual travel patterns and changing market conditions. The entire system can be used in a fully automated mode, eliminating the need for manual RFP generation and delivery.

For more information about BTP Automation, visit http://www.btpautomation.com.

