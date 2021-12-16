Reblaze Appoints Ziv Oren as CEO to Drive Next Stage of Growth

SAN JOSE, Calif., Dec. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reblaze , a leading cloud native, fully managed application security solution provider, today announced that Ziv Oren has been appointed as Chief Executive Officer. Oren previously held the position of Chief Operations Officer at the company, and he succeeds Reblaze Co-founder Eyal Hayardeny, who will be focusing on strategic collaborations and guidance as the company’s Active Chairman.



“I am honored to lead Reblaze, which is at the forefront of multiple trends in cloud computing and web security,” said Oren. “Our SaaS platform is an industry leader in applying cutting-edge technologies such as machine learning and behavioral profiling to web security, and offering it for modern architectures, including multi-cloud, containers, and open source ecosystems. It’s fulfilling and gratifying to deliver advanced capabilities in a platform that customers love, and I’m excited at the many opportunities ahead of us as we continue to scale up and expand Reblaze.”

Oren has more than 20 years of experience in the high-tech industry. Prior to joining Reblaze, he spent six years in executive positions at high-growth cybersecurity startups including Aqua Security, where he served as Chief Delivery Officer, and Cybereason, where he was Chief Information Officer and General Manager of the company’s Israeli office. He also previously served as the CIO of 888.com and general manager at Kensoo (now Skai) Israel. Oren holds a BSc degree from the University of Haifa, and an MBA from the Kellogg-Recanati Executive program

“As Reblaze’s Chairman and Co-founder, I’m proud that Ziv has joined the executive leadership of the company as CEO,” said Hayardeny. “He’s a proven leader, with years of executive and operational experience in the security domain, working with state-of-the-art technologies. His technological vision and managerial insights together with our great team are exactly what Reblaze needs as we enter the next stage of our rapid and ongoing growth.

Founded in 2011, Reblaze is a cloud-native WAAP (Web Application and API Protection) platform, leveraging innovative technologies for securing sites, services, applications, and APIs.

About Reblaze

Reblaze is a cloud-based, fully managed security solution provider for sites, web applications, services, and APIs. Its unified and proprietary technology solution is fully integrated with AWS, Azure, Google, and Digital Ocean, and combines Machine Learning, adaptive threat detection, and dedicated Virtual Private Clouds to protect client assets from Internet threats. It offers next-gen WAF, autoscaling DoS/DDoS protection, Bot Management, API Security, CDN integration, real-time traffic control, and more via its intuitive web-based management console. Biometric human detection and Behavioral Analysis identifies and blocks even sophisticated modern bots that mimic human actions and can evade traditional bot mitigation solutions. In addition to its international partner network, Reblaze has offices in the U.S., Singapore, and Israel.