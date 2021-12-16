YouHodler Awards a Tesla Model 3 to the Winner of the Initiative to Make Bitcoin Greener

Zug, Switzerland, Dec. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (via Blockchain Wire) YouHodler, a fintech platform that helps both beginners and experts access the benefits of the crypto economy, has announced the winners of its campaign dedicated to highlighting the importance of cutting the carbon footprint of Bitcoin.

The winners of the YouHodler initiative to make Bitcoin greener are:

Michael from Moscow, Russia, who won a Tesla Model 3

Atlanta from Melbourne, Australia, who received a Vespa Elettrica scooter

Jean-Pierre from Brussels, Belgium, who got an Electric Mountain Bike

The campaign was held from September 1 till October 31. All the prizes directly contribute to the reduction of the carbon footprint since switching to electric vehicles is considered one of the most important pillars for slowing climate change. YouHodler has also partnered with ImpactScope, which will offset the carbon footprint of the Bitcoin transactions made by the participants and donate to one of the following projects: grassland restoration in Kenya, wetland conservation in Borneo, or rainforest conservation in Brazil. Thanks to the collaboration, each participant could offset nearly 2.6 tonnes of carbon footprint (the total amount of emissions offset is 334.5 tonnes).

“On the one hand, crypto tokens have their undeniable benefits that are shared by users all over the world. On the other hand, Bitcoin mining produces as much carbon dioxide as the whole country of Sri Lanka does in a year”, says Ilya Volkov, CEO & Founder of YouHodler. “As a responsible crypto company, we felt it was important to step in and push the industry to work on this issue and ultimately make Bitcoin green”.

YouHodler’s solutions open up connections between crypto and the real world, allowing people to use their crypto assets without spending them. YouHodler helps people to learn the benefits of holding cryptocurrencies, avoiding negative or zero rates in comparison with traditional banks saving accounts. The key goal of the company is to make people stop passive holding and start using crypto assets right now. With YouHodler, users can buy and sell crypto at any time, use it for purchases or put it in a reward account generating up to 12% yields. In addition, they can exchange crypto, fiat, and stablecoins and get instant cash and crypto loans with their crypto assets acting as collateral.

About YouHodler

YouHodler is a fintech platform that helps people access the benefits of the crypto economy. It allows users to get instant cash and cryptocurrency loans, exchange crypto, fiat and stablecoins quickly and easily, and earn up to 12% APR + compounding interest by using crypto in their reward account. The platform has the highest loan to value ratio (90%) with minimum loan amounts starting at just $100 and accepts the top 30 coins as collateral with an instant credit card and bank withdrawals included. YouHodler supports BTC, BCH, BNB, ETH, LTC, XLM, XRP, DASH, HT, DOGE, and other popular cryptocurrencies and tokens. Users’ funds are protected with Ledger’s industry-leading and independently-certified security technology as well as their insurance program. The company is an EU and Swiss-based brand. For more information, please visit https://www.youhodler.com



