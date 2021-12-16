Innovative Payment Solutions, Inc. Initiates Rollout of Kiosks and Provides Update on IPSIPay Launch

CARMEL BY THE SEA, Calif., Dec. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Innovative Payment Solutions, Inc. (OTCQB: IPSI) (“Innovative,” “IPSI” or the “Company”), a California-based fintech company focused on building a 21st century universal digital payment platform, IPSIPay, announces today the initiation of its kiosk rollout and is providing an update on the launch of its IPSIPay App.



The Company is initiating the launch of its kiosks with an initial focus on non-profit organizations, primarily churches in the central valley region in California. This area includes a disproportionately high population of immigrants, particularly from Mexico, a significant portion of which are either unbanked or underbanked. The church market represents a large opportunity, providing church members the ability to send money to Mexico, as well as a digital method to donate to the church in an easy and cost-effective way. According to CAMEO, California’s statewide Micro Enterprise Network, 25% of the state’s population of 41 million people, is either unbanked or underbanked, representing a market opportunity of over 10 million people.

The Company is in the final stages of development for its IPSIPay App, and now expects its official release in January 2022. Concurrent with this release, the Company is planning to launch a digital marketing campaign to generate awareness and interest in its app rollout.

William Corbett, CEO of Innovative Payment Solutions, Inc. commented, "Our kiosk launch is a major milestone in our efforts to provide digital payment services to the unbanked and underbanked. Our launch will be done in a strategic and targeted approach to focus on regions with demographics that are in need of these solutions as well as organizations that would receive the greatest benefit, including AgriTech, payroll services and churches. Given those criteria, our initial focus will be churches in the central valley region of California where there is a large population of unbanked and underbanked who actively remit money to Mexico.”

Pastor Rudy Sanchez, from 4Life Ministries in Merced, California, said, “To be able to offer a Kiosk that is safe and secure will provide our parishioners an easy and efficient way to provide donations to our church, allowing us to accomplish some of our inner-city goals to this community. In addition, it gives families a safer, more affordable way to transact around the world and have the support of our staff in an environment like our church.”

Mr. Corbett added, “We continue to work diligently on finalizing our IPSIPay App and now expect to execute this launch after the holidays. While slightly delayed, we have significantly expanded the functionality of the app. In addition to the ability to remit money to Mexico in a convenient and cost-effective manner from mobile phones, we have included additional features that includes the ability to buy and sell Bitcoin, Ethereum, gold and silver. Our app also includes the ability to obtain Visa debit cards which, combined with its many other features, provides our customers with similar functionality of a bank.

“Our top priority in launching this app is to ensure that it is fully functional and ready. We are planning a major digital marketing campaign to generate interest in the market for these solutions that is closely tied to the launch,” concluded Mr. Corbett.

