First ever advanced EV charging system addresses enormous challenges faced by fleet, multifamily property owners

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C., Dec. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atom Power, manufacturer of the world’s first and only UL listed solid-state digital circuit breaker, announced the launch of PURPL today. PURPL is Atom Power’s EV charging solution that charges vehicles directly from the circuit breaker and incorporates unique energy management technology to keep electricity costs low. These capabilities provide utilities, cities, property and fleet owners with a dual solution to increase access to EV charging and upgrade electrical infrastructure needed to meet transportation electrification goals.



“Atom Power is on a mission to enable the electrification of everything,” said Ryan Kennedy, CEO, Atom Power. “Electric vehicle charging infrastructure is a natural application of our third generation solid state circuit breaker platform because it provides unparalleled real-time energy management needed to keep utility bills low and reduce the infrastructure required to accommodate EV charging at multi-family and commercial facilities.”

Utilities in states like California and New York have “charge ready” and “make ready” programs to increase electric vehicle adoption by offering rebates to property owners to reduce the costs of adding EV charging infrastructure at their buildings. Because PURPL charges EVs directly from the circuit breaker, not from electronics in the charging pedestal at the vehicle, PURPL is an infrastructure solution that can support the goals of these “make ready” utility programs far beyond traditional infrastructure equipment. The trend to mainstream transportation electrification extends to cities as well. Major cities like Atlanta and Seattle have passed “make ready” policies that require EV infrastructure (i.e. circuit breakers, electrical panels and chargers) to be planned for at the time of new construction.

“Atom Power can help utilities and municipalities reach their transportation electrification goals by providing an infrastructure system that can also charge the cars itself, there is no better ‘make ready’ solution,” said Kennedy.

PURPL also addresses common pain points related to large scale EV charging installations for fleet owners and at multi-family buildings. When multiple chargers are used at these locations, it increases electricity demand. If the demand exceeds the historic “peak demand”, electricity costs increase dramatically. If not managed properly with a capable infrastructure based EV charging system, it can mean the difference between charging one EV for $18/month or $476/month. Atom Power’s Energy Management system can sense demand changes within seconds vs 15min gaps for traditional charging solutions.

Additionally, because PURPL charges EVs directly from the breaker, the charging station itself does not contain expensive electronics; it’s simply a metal tube or wall box with a charge plug and cable. If a charging pedestal becomes damaged, the cost to replace it is $400-500 dollars instead of thousands of dollars.

Prior to the official launch, Atom Power secured the largest single contract multi-family electric vehicle charging project in New York City . The contract was originally for 355 EV chargers and has since increased to more than 500 chargers.

One multi-family building in Queens, New York City is installing 90 PURPL charging solutions. Adding EV charging will increase the building’s electricity demand, and when a building’s demand exceeds the historic “peak demand”, the cost of electricity increases dramatically. Because people tend to start charging their vehicles after work between 4pm and 6pm, Atom Power’s modeling shows the electricity needed to charge 20 EVs will, in fact, exceed “peak demand” for significant periods of time throughout a given month. However, PURPL’s energy management technology keeps additional costs to the overall utility bill low by maintaining electricity demand from EV charging below the building's “peak demand.” Charging these 20 EV’s will result in only an additional $989 charge on the building’s monthly utility bill versus potentially $10,148 without energy management integrated into EV charging infrastructure.

Originally developed and marketed for power distribution and management in commercial and industrial facilities, Atom Power announced expansion into the residential and electric vehicle charging markets in July 2021. Atom Power’s technology has been recognized by and invested in by well-known technology and startup funders, including Next47, ABB, Eaton Corporation, Rockwell and Valor Equity Partners.

About Atom Power

Atom Power invented the world’s first and only UL listed commercial solid-state digital circuit breaker. Designed and manufactured in North Carolina, the Atom Power suite of smart electrical products includes a digital circuit breaker, a customizable distribution panel and a personalized software solution that enables complete control and customization of electrical infrastructure for commercial and industrial, electric vehicle and residential applications. By transitioning the traditional circuit breaker from mechanical to digital, Atom Power has introduced the safest and fastest circuit breaker on the market and enables infrastructure components for smart power distribution and more sustainable energy delivery. For more information, please visit www.atompower.com or contact: info@atompower.com

