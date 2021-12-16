Announcement from Eimskip

English Icelandic

The Icelandic District Prosecutor has been granted an authorization to exercise a dawn raid at the offices of Eimskipafélag Íslands hf. and Eimskip Ísland ehf. The Prosecutor has asked for specific documents relating to the sale of the vessels Goðafoss and Laxfoss in 2019 which the Environment Agency of Iceland reported to the District Prosecutor in 2020. No individuals have a legal status in the matter. The Company is now working on gathering requested information.

As stated in announcements from the Company on 25.9.2020 and 30.9.2020, the Company believes that it complied with laws and regulations in the sales process. Eimskip takes the matter seriously as the Company, its management, and employees place great emphasis on social responsibility in their work and have long paid attention to environmental issues in their operations.

Eimskip has been informed that the investigation relates to whether the Act. No. 55/2003 on treatment of waste and subsequent regulations have been infringed. It is impossible for the Company to estimate possible financial affects as the Act contains sanctions provisions without stating any specific amounts. The only amount referenced in the Act relates to the Icelandic Environmental Agency’s authority to apply administrative fines towards legal entities amounting up to ISK 25 million.

Eimskip will diligently provide all the information requested by the Icelandic District Prosecutor.