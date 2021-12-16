Sensei Biotherapeutics Named a Winner of Comparably’s Best CEO Award

BOSTON, Dec. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNSE), an immunotherapy company focused on the discovery and development of next generation therapeutics for cancer, today announced that it has won a Comparably award for 2021 “Best CEOs.”



“What makes Comparably awards so meaningful is that they are based exclusively on employee feedback,” said Elisabeth Colunio, Vice President of Human Resources. “We are thrilled but not surprised to see John recognized as a 2021 Best CEO. John is an emotionally intelligent, driven, and experienced leader focused on progressing scientific accomplishments within a collaborative and respectful culture.”

A leading workplace culture and compensation monitoring site, Comparably evaluates companies based on sentiment ratings anonymously provided by employees about their workplaces. 70,000 companies were considered for inclusion in Comparably’s annual rankings.

The Best CEO Awards are derived from nationwide sentiment ratings provided by employees who anonymously rated their CEOs on during a 12-month period (November 26, 2020-November 26, 2021). The award is based on verified employee reviews and compares CEOs managing companies of the same size across the United States. Sensei’s ranking places it in the top 5% of all 70,000 companies on Comparably.

