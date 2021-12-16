Green Energy Group (SeaBird Exploration Plc) – Extraordinary General Meeting

Oslo, NORWAY

16 December 2021, Limassol, Cyprus

The directors of SeaBird Exploration Plc herebye give notice of an Extraordinary General Meeting of the Shareholders for the 31st of December 2021 at 11.00 (local time) at Diagoras House 7th Floor, 16 Pantelis Catelaris Street, CY 1097 Nicosia, Cyprus. The agenda and proxy form is attached hereto.

For further queries contact:

Erik von Krogh
CFO
Mob: +47 930 38 075

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

 

Attachments

