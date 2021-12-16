Konica Minolta Receives BLI Pick Award from Keypoint Intelligence

Ramsey, NJ, Dec. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Konica Minolta Business Solutions, U.S.A, Inc. (Konica Minolta) is proud to announce it has received a Buyers Lab (BLI) 2022 Pick Award in the Document Imaging Software category. This accolade recognizes the most impressive solutions evaluated by Keypoint Intelligence during the previous 12-month test cycle. Konica Minolta’s Dispatcher Phoenix advanced document workflow solution won the award for Outstanding Workflow Automation Platform.

“As employees continue to demand better ways of working, technology needs to keep up with the transforming workplace,” said Manuel Couceiro, Vice President, Solutions Engineering Center, Konica Minolta. “Thank you to Keypoint Intelligence for recognizing that Konica Minolta understands the needs of our customers. This award confirms we are providing companies with the most efficient and intelligent solution for their business and document processing needs. With Dispatcher Phoenix’s innovative workflow automation, our customers can optimize their productivity and reduce their costs while streamlining their business and day-to-day document workflows.”

According to Keypoint Intelligence, Konica Minolta Dispatcher Phoenix is ideal for businesses looking to automate frequently recurring, document-centric processes. Not only does the solution free employees from time-consuming, error-prone tasks so they can focus on more important matters, but it also reduces mistakes, double-work and wasted motion from eating way at profitability.

“Businesses are in constant pursuit of a ‘better, faster, less expensive’ way of doing things. They are always asking, ‘How can I do more with less? How can I be better than my competition?’ To many, the answer to both those questions – and more – is digital transformation,” said Lee Davis, Associate Director of Software/Scanners at Keypoint Intelligence. “We spent the last year testing all kinds of document imaging solutions that enable businesses to undergo digital transformation, from embedded print apps and print/fleet management solutions to full-blown content management and workflow automation software. This year’s winning solutions stand out for a variety of reasons, such as their productivity-enhancing features, ease of use, exceptional value and other key attributes.”

Konica Minolta’s Dispatcher Phoenix provides organizations of all sizes, from small-to-medium sized businesses to the enterprise, with the opportunity to increase their efficiencies, secure important business information, drive productive collaborations, and distribute documents directly to content management systems via its powerful, automated processing features, batch scanning/indexing tools, secure print release system and direct connectors to other vendors’ systems.

Learn more online about Konica Minolta’s award-winning Dispatcher Phoenix advanced document workflow solution.

About Konica Minolta

Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. is reshaping and revolutionizing the workplace to achieve true connectivity through the Intelligent Connected Workplace. The company guides and supports its clients’ digital transformation through its expansive office technology portfolio, including IT Services (All Covered), intelligent information management, managed print services and industrial and commercial print solutions. Konica Minolta has been included on CRN’s MSP 500 list nine times and The World Technology Awards named the company a finalist in the IT Software category. Konica Minolta has been recognized as the #1 Brand for Customer Loyalty in the MFP Office Copier Market by Brand Keys for fourteen consecutive years, and is proud to be ranked on the Forbes 2021 America's Best-in-State employers list. The company received Keypoint Intelligence’s BLI 2021 A3 Line of The Year Award and BLI 2021-2023 Most Color Consistent A3 Brand Award for its bizhub i-Series. Konica Minolta, Inc. has been named to the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index for nine consecutive years and has spent four years on the Global 100 Most Sustainable Corporations in the World list. Konica Minolta partners with its clients to give shape to ideas and works to bring value to our society. For more information, please visit us online and follow Konica Minolta on Facebook, YouTube, LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Keypoint Intelligence

For 60 years, clients in the digital imaging industry have relied on Keypoint Intelligence for independent hands-on testing, lab data, and extensive market research to drive their product and sales success. Keypoint Intelligence has been recognized as the industry’s most trusted resource for unbiased information, analysis, and awards due to decades of analyst experience. Customers have harnessed this mission-critical knowledge for strategic decision-making, daily sales enablement, and operational excellence to improve business goals and increase bottom lines. With a central focus on clients, Keypoint Intelligence continues to evolve as the industry changes by expanding offerings and updating methods, while intimately understanding and serving manufacturers’, channels’, and their customers’ transformation in the digital printing and imaging sector.

About BLI Document Imaging Software Pick Awards

Buyers Lab Document Imaging Software Picks stand alone in the industry and are hard-earned awards as they are based on rigorous testing, including evaluation of key attributes such as features, usability, and value. Each product that passes its Keypoint Intelligence lab test earns a Platinum, Gold, Silver, or Bronze rating, with the best performers qualifying as Pick contenders.

