DTE Energy Foundation awards more than $1 million in ‘Holiday Help’ grants to support families, children and underserved populations

Detroit, Dec. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The DTE Energy Foundation today announced it has awarded more than $1 million in grants to 10 Michigan-based organizations focused on enriching people’s lives across the state, just in time for the holidays. Grant recipients include The Children’s Foundation, Community Foundation of St. Clair County, Feeding America West Michigan, Forgotten Harvest, Gleaners Community Food Bank of Southeastern Michigan, Habitat for Humanity of Michigan, Meals on Wheels, Oaks Village (Oaks of Righteousness), Pope Francis Center and United Community Housing Coalition. Organizations will use this support to repair homes, deliver meals and support communities at the grassroots level by directly serving residents’ most basic needs.

“At the DTE Foundation, people are at the core of what we do,” said Lynette Dowler, president, DTE Foundation. “We know the most impactful work focuses on positively impacting the lives of those in need. Michiganders can’t thrive without basic needs being met, like food or shelter. Our partners have direct lines to help communities from the ground up. Once basic needs are met, those who are underserved can begin to focus their energy on other parts of their life, like careers and family.”

The DTE Foundation supports equitable programming that serves the unmet needs of diverse, vulnerable residents while engaging the community. The organizations receiving grants will assist children, families and seniors. For example, the DTE Foundation has supported the Detroit Area Agency on Aging (DAAA) Holiday Meals on Wheels for more than a decade by serving 5,500 seniors every holiday season.

“Detroit Area Agency on Aging is grateful for the generous donation from the DTE Foundation. We value and appreciate the Foundation’s financial support as well as their dedicated employee volunteers who deliver help to senior apartment buildings and churches. Our partnership provides hope to the most vulnerable seniors,” said Ronald Taylor, DAAA president and CEO.

The following grant recipients will use the DTE Foundation’s support to bolster communities at the grassroots level across Michigan.

The Children’s Foundation - $30,000 This grant will help the Foundation in their dedication to advancing the health and wellness of children and families. By listening to community needs, The Foundation responds by mobilizing and enhancing resources through innovative partnerships and funding models.



Community Foundation of St. Clair County - $25,000 The Community Foundation will use the grant to prepare local food pantries for extra needs during the holidays. The grant will support four St. Clair County food pantries and five other local nonprofits who provide food to their clients over the holidays.



Feeding America West Michigan - $50,000 This grant will bolster Feeding America West Michigan’s work in gathering and distributing food to relieve hunger and increase food security in West Michigan and the Upper Peninsula.



Forgotten Harvest - $200,000 This grant will help Forgotten Harvest with its Fresh Food Trucks as they set out to deliver surplus food to local charities five days a week, providing families in need with fresh and nutritious food free of charge.



Gleaners Community Food Bank of Southeastern Michigan - $200,000 Gleaners provides households with access to sufficient, nutritious food and related resources. This grant will help the organization continue its efforts to provide a vital link between available food and those who need it most through collaboration, efficient operations, education and innovative solutions to achieve a hunger-free community in Southeast Michigan.



Habitat for Humanity of Michigan - $220,000 Habitat for Humanity of Michigan believes that everyone deserves to have a safe, decent, dependable place to call home. DTE Foundation funding will help build and preserve hundreds of houses for families in need across Michigan.



Meals on Wheels - $155,000 Meals on Wheels helps homebound seniors who are unable to prepare their own meals. This grant will help provide a hot meal, a friendly visitor and someone to check in on seniors every weekday.



Oaks Village (Oaks of Righteousness) - $60,000 Oaks Village is a one-stop-shop for meeting physical, spiritual and emotional needs for individuals and families. The DTE Foundation’s grant will help the organization touch the hearts and minds of its community.



Pope Francis Center - $25,000 Pope Francis Center will use this funding to provide vital services to Detroiters experiencing homelessness. By providing hot meals, warm showers, laundry service, and access to doctors, dentists, and lawyers, Pope Francis Center helps restore and maintain the dignity of its most vulnerable neighbors.



United Community Housing Coalition - $60,000 This grant will assist the Coalition in helping families retain their homes permanently, preserving family assets and protecting neighborhoods from blight caused by vacant housing. It also will help the Coalition in its mission to ensure low-income residents stay in their homes.



