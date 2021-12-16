Toyota Motor North America Selects Cerence Browse to Bring Search Engine-Level Intelligence into their Cars

BURLINGTON, Mass., Dec. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cerence Inc. (NASDAQ: CRNC), AI for a world in motion, today announced that Toyota Motor North America (TMNA) has selected Cerence Browse, Cerence’s AI-powered, cloud-based content domain, to bring the power and intelligence of internet search engines directly into Toyota and Lexus vehicles* in its next-generation multimedia system. TMNA is the first automaker to deploy Cerence’s new cloud service.



Cerence Browse will enable Toyota and Lexus passengers to ask general information or real-time event questions – including (but not limited to) geography data, stock information, astronomy, holidays, currencies, politics, nutrition, celebrities, news events, and much more. While previous voice solutions have focused on providing answers to mostly driving- or trip-related questions – like checking the weather, getting directions, or looking up restaurants – Cerence Browse brings a new level of overarching real-time knowledge, extending the capabilities of TMNA’s in-car experience.

“Toyota and Lexus customers are passionate about innovative, intelligent in-car experiences that make their everyday lives easier and more productive,” said Charan Lota, vice president and executive chief engineer, Toyota Motor North America, Connected Technologies. “We’re proud to be the first automaker to deploy Cerence Browse and empower our customers with on-the-go access to the information they’re accustomed to from other smart home or mobile voice assistants. Buyers of the all-new 2022 Lexus NX and 2022 Toyota Tundra models will be the first to experience this great feature.”

Cerence Browse leverages Machine Reading Comprehension AI that scans through real-time information and extracts meaning, just as a human would, to find the best possible answer to general user questions such as “Tell me about the Space Needle,” as well as more specific queries such as “How tall is the Space Needle?”

“Cerence Browse is a remarkable Deep Reasoning Network technology built to support automakers in creating unique, human-like responses to questions,” said Stefan Ortmanns, CEO, Cerence. “By implementing Cerence Browse, Toyota can expect to see overall in-car voice assistant usage increase, along with user engagement and satisfaction levels.”

For more information about Cerence Browse, check out this video.

*Certain features include a trial period at no extra cost upon original date of new vehicle purchase or lease. Subscription required for certain features after trial (if applicable).

About Cerence Inc.

Cerence (NASDAQ: CRNC) is the global industry leader in creating unique, moving experiences for the mobility world. As an innovation partner to the world’s leading automakers and mobility OEMs, it is helping advance the future of connected mobility through intuitive, powerful interaction between humans and their cars, two-wheelers, and even elevators, connecting consumers’ digital lives to their daily journeys no matter where they are. Cerence’s track record is built on more than 20 years of knowledge and more than 400 million cars shipped with Cerence technology. Whether it’s connected cars, autonomous driving, e-vehicles, or buildings, Cerence is mapping the road ahead. For more information, visit www.cerence.com.

