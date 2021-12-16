(IRNT) Alert: Did You Lose Money on Your IronNet Investment? Contact Johnson Fistel Regarding Investigation

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Shareholder Rights Law Firm Johnson Fistel, LLP, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of IronNet, Inc. (NYSE: IRNT). Specifically, Johnson Fistel's investigation seeks to determine whether the Company issued false or misleading statements or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors.

On December 15, 2021, IronNet announced its financial results for the third quarter ended October 31, 2021, and issued revenue guidance for the year. For 2022, IronNet expects revenue of approximately $26 million; previous guidance, issued in September 2021, was $43-45 million.

Following this news, IronNet stock was trading down 25%, in pre-market trading, on December 16, 2021.

If you have information that could assist in this investigation, or if you are an IronNet shareholder and are interested in learning more about the investigation, please contact Jim Baker (jimb@johnsonfistel.com) at 619-814-4471. If emailing, please include a phone number.

Additionally, you can [Click here to join this action]. There is no cost or obligation to you.

